Arize AI Named to Forbes AI 50 List of Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2021

BERKELEY, Calif., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arize AI , the leading Machine Learning (ML) Observability company, has been named to the Forbes AI 50 , a list of the top private companies using artificial intelligence to transform industries.

The Forbes AI 50 list, in its third year, includes a list of private North American companies using artificial intelligence in ways that are fundamental to their operations, such as machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision.

Today, companies spend millions of dollars developing and implementing ML models, only to see degradation performance problems arise. Models that don't perform after the code is shipped are painful to troubleshoot and negatively impact business operations and results.

"Arize AI is squarely focused on the last mile of AI: models that are in production and making decisions that can cost businesses millions of dollars a day," said Jason Lopatecki, co-founder and CEO of Arize. "We are excited that the AI 50 panel recognizes the importance of software that can watch, troubleshoot, explain and provide guardrails on AI, as it is deployed into the real world, and views Arize AI as a leader in this category."

In partnership with Sequoia Capital and Meritech Capital, Forbes evaluated hundreds of submissions from the U.S. and Canada. A panel of expert AI judges then reviewed the finalists to hand-pick the 50 most compelling companies.

About Arize AI

Arize AI was founded by leaders in the Machine Learning (ML) Infrastructure and analytics space to bring better visibility and performance management over AI. Arize AI built the first ML Observability platform to help make machine learning models work in production. As models move from research to the real world, we provide a real-time platform to monitor, explain and troubleshoot model/data issues.

