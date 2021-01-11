Arizona Cell Phone Law 2021 Goes into Effect - What You Need to Know

PHOENIX, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona's premier personal injury law firm, Hastings & Hastings, understands that tragedy can strike at any time. If you or someone you know has been in an accident caused by a distracted driver, we want you to know that we are here to help! We have a proud record of fighting aggressively for accident victims. Our more than 40 years of serving Arizona, and over 125 years of combined attorney experience means we know how to work with insurance and care providers to put you in the best position for your recovery.

As of January 1, 2021, a new Arizona Texting and Driving law goes into effect banning the use of a cell phone or other stand-alone electronic device while driving unless it is being used in a hands-free mode. Drivers in Arizona can now receive tickets and be fined for using handheld cellphones while driving and operating a vehicle. The law allows for a few exceptions including the use of a device while the vehicle is stopped at a red light or parked, or to place a call to emergency services.

The new cell phone law was proposed following an incident where a law enforcement officer was killed after being struck by a distracted driver who admitted to texting during the moments when the crash occurred. State of Arizona texting and driving statistics show far too many similar incidents and lawmakers have finally put their foot down. While some cities had similar laws in place, the new state-wide law will supersede existing local or city laws.

Drivers caught violating the law may be subject to fines between $75 and $149 for their first infraction, and between $150 and $250 for each thereafter. Further, any driver causing injury or death while also in violation of the law may face a class 1 misdemeanor that carries a six-month jail sentence, have their driver's license suspended for up to a year, and be ordered to pay restitution up to $100,000.

Some additional information on the new AZ cell phone law for 2021 is provided by AZDPS: https://www.azdps.gov/handsfree.

Hastings & Hastings is a personal injury law firm that has been proudly helping accident victims in Arizona for more than 40 years.

For more information or to schedule a free, no-obligation consultation with an experienced, licensed attorney, please give us a call at 480-706-1100, or visit our website at www.hastingsandhastings.com.

