Arizona CEO Dr. Diane Hamilton Chosen for Thinkers50 Radar List of Top Minds From Around the Globe

PHOENIX, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Diane Hamilton, CEO of Tonerra, was recently chosen for the prestigious 2020 class of Thinkers50 Radar. Thinkers50, based in London, is dubbed "the Oscars of Management Thinking" by the Financial Times. Thinkers50, launched in 2001, is the world's most reliable resource for identifying, ranking and sharing the leading management ideas of our age. The list is published every two years and remains the premier ranking of its kind. The radar list is focused on 30 of the top minds from around the globe to watch in the coming year for their innovative ideas that will make the world a better place.

The list of thinkers chosen for this honor come from around the world from top organizations, including Amazon, National Health Service, Harvard, Columbia, Max Planck Institute for Human Development, NYU, MIT, Tuff, INSEAD, and their work has been published by multiple sources including McGraw Hill, Harper, Wiley, and HBR.

Hamilton received this recognition from her work as the author of Cracking the Curiosity Code and the creator of the Curiosity Code Index™ assessment. Her research determined the factors that impact curiosity. Curiosity in the new millennium is what emotional intelligence was shown to be in the 1980s and 90s, a critical and direct link to improving motivation and communication-based issues that challenge organizations. The company that can stimulate its workers' curiosity can enhance employee engagement, emotional intelligence, innovation, productivity, and the many other by-products that come with that intrinsic, but an under-utilized, attribute. Hamilton's research is required reading in multiple universities throughout the globe and has received praise from some of the biggest names in leadership, including Steve Forbes, Ken Fisher, Keith Krach, and Verne Harnish. Thinkers50 dubbed Hamilton "a force of nature and a rising star."

"Among its virtues, Dr. Diane Hamilton's well-researched, highly useful and very timely book, 'Cracking the Curiosity Code,' gives critical advice for how to overcome the factors that hold individuals and organizations back from achieving their full potential." -Steve Forbes - Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media

Hamilton's company, Tonerra, offers certification training for HR and leadership professionals to give the Curiosity Code Index™ assessment. Individuals can take the assessment online and get their results instantly or participate in corporate training by a certified professional. To find out more about improving curiosity in the workplace, please go to https://curiositycode.com.

