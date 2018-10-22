Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum Honors Veterans in November

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum (AZCAF) announces a number of events, memorials, new exhibits, and commemorations to honor America's veterans in November 2018. AZCAF is the only museum in the Phoenix area that focuses on combat aviation history and offers rides to the public in World War II aircraft. It is a top-rated tripadvisorâ attraction and receives thousands of visitors each year who learn how aviation evolved as a partner to combat operations from World War I through present. More information and related images can be found at a dropbox link at the end of this release.

"This time of year is especially poignant for all of us at the museum," comments Airbase Leader Ed Campbell. "A big part of our mission is to ensure the memories and stories of people who sacrificed greatly to protect this country and our allies from tyranny are passed along to new generations. While every day feels like Veterans Day at our non-profit museum, our volunteers are thrilled to see others rally around and show appreciation for our veterans."

New Exhibits in November at AZCAF:

November 10 – Installation of World War I exhibit

– Installation of exhibit November 12 – Installation of Huey UH-1B Gunship Helicopter exhibit

Memorial at City of Mesa Cemetery:

November 11 , Veterans Day – Royal Air Force Cadet Memorial at the City of Mesa Cemetery. AZCAF organizes this memorial annually to honor the sacrifice of 23 Royal Air Force cadets who died during flight training at Falcon Field during World War II.

Annual Event at AZCAF:

November 17 , 11th Annual Gathering of Legends – Guest Speaker Tim Vining , USAF Colonel, Retired.

Commemoration at AZCAF Museum:

At AZCAF November 11 - Posthumous Ribbon Presentation to Robert Moore exhibit, one of the Forgotten 500 in World War II.

Commemorative AZCAF Warbird Flyovers - A total of five from November 10 to November 12 across the Phoenix area:

November 10 - Glendale, AZ ; Warbird – C-47 "Old Number 30"; Event - Thunderbird Park Flag Raising and Veterans Day

- ; Warbird – C-47 "Old Number 30"; Event - Thunderbird Park Flag Raising and Veterans Day November 11 – Apache Junction, AZ ; Warbird – SNJ T-6 Texan; Event – All American Veterans Parade

– ; Warbird – SNJ T-6 Texan; Event – All American Veterans Parade November 11 – Mesa, AZ ; Warbird – Stearman Bi-Plane and SNJ T-6 Texan; Event – Royal Air Force Cadet Memorial

– ; Warbird – and SNJ T-6 Texan; Event – Royal Air Force Cadet Memorial November 12 – Peoria, AZ ; Warbird – C-47 "Old Number 30"; Event – Phoenix Veterans Day Parade

– ; Warbird – C-47 "Old Number 30"; Event – Phoenix Veterans Day Parade November 12 – Mesa, AZ ; Warbird - C47 "Old Number 30"; Event – East Valley Veterans Parade

Links:

More information and images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/kwvfsztr41p2x8n/AAARQQbPfXZKBFZbR1GY9Liva?dl=0

Website: www.AZCAF.org

Contact: Kimberly Ring, media@azcaf.org; (480) 568-6759

Corey Paul, communications@azcaf.org; (480) 568-6778

SOURCE Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum

Related Links

http://www.AZCAF.org

