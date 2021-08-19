Arizona Electrical District #3 Providing Enhanced Member Services With Upgrade To Cares Contact Center Platform

OLDSMAR, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa-based CenturionCARES has been providing IVR services to Electrical District #3 (Maricopa, AZ) for several years. The Co-op's 29,000+ members are now benefiting from a variety of advanced services with the recent upgrade to the CARES Contact Center Platform. CARES software delivers a unique single-source solution through its comprehensive integration with ED-3's PBX, Billing, Customer Information System (CIS), and Outage Management Systems (OMS).

While attending the 2019 CenturionCARES Customer Conference (4C), ED-3's Information Systems Manager Peter Dale was impressed with what CARES was doing for other utilities. Buoyed by demos on the CARES platform and feedback from numerous CARES customers, Peter was confident that an investment in CARES would pay great dividends to the co-op and its members. After a smooth implementation, CARES quickly repaid his confidence. "The CARES IVR easily clears our call queue, even during a large outage," said Peter. "Courtesy Call Back has made a huge improvement in wait time and call time, and the Voice and Screen Recording has been great in capturing complete customer interactions." He also liked that CARES allowed him to check on operations from home over the weekend, and in the rare case any issues develop, he noted "CARES technicians are quick to respond and are always able to help".

"It's always gratifying when we're given the opportunity to expand and enhance the member service experience for a long-time customer like Electrical District #3," said Kirk Wormington, CenturionCARES President/CEO. "We are proud that our CARES Platform will provide the necessary infrastructure for their continued growth for many years to come."

About CenturionCARES, Inc.

Founded in 1981 as a systems integrator, the past three decades has seen CenturionCARES evolve as a sole-source designer and manufacturer of Omni-channel Cloud and Premise based Contact Center Platforms, featuring CARES ACD, CARES IVR and CARES FLEX (Remote Agent) solutions. CARES platforms seamlessly integrate with any existing back-end systems to maximize investment while establishing a new standard in customer experience and data analytics. CARES is designed and built through customer service expertise with a goal to make superior service easy to deploy and intuitive to use.

Visit www.centurioncares.com for more information.

Contact:

Bob Brotzman - Director, Marketing Communications

[email protected]

727.431.5218

SOURCE CenturionCARES, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.centurioncares.com/

