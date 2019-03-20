Arizona Eye Institute & Cosmetic Laser Center: Grand Re-opening of Sun City Office

SUN CITY, Ariz., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona Eye Institute & Cosmetic Laser Center is proud to announce the grand re-opening of its Sun City, AZ office at 10701 West Bell Road. To commemorate this occasion, the practice will host a party on Friday, March 22nd from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. The celebration is free and open to the public.

Arizona Eye Institute & Cosmetic Laser Center's Sun City office The renovated lobby

"I encourage you to come and enjoy the festivities and the beautifully updated office," said practice founder and Medical Director Dr. Emilio Justo. "We will have food, tours of our beautiful new office, and information available about our services, as well as some other valuable surprises we will announce soon on our Facebook page."

The grand re-opening event will give visitors a chance to meet Dr. Justo, tour the new facility, win raffle prizes, and meet other members of the team.

Services Offered

The practice offers vision treatments and anti-aging therapies, including:

Introducing Dr. Manuel Zambrano

The grand re-opening also provides patients with a chance to meet Dr. Manuel Zambrano. The latest addition to the team, Dr. Zambrano is a skilled optometrist and a veteran.

"I am thrilled to gain him as a doctor and as a friend, and I know you will be as well," said Dr. Justo.

Dr. Zambrano will join Dr. Justo and Director of Optometry Dr. Eugene Shifrin.

RSVP for the Grand Re-opening

Interested parties are encouraged to RSVP for the event by calling (623) 876-2020.

A Better Experience for Our Sun City Patients

With the completion of the renovation, patients who schedule appointments and consultations at the Sun City office will enjoy the improved ambiance, which is aimed at creating a calm, enjoyable, and comfortable setting.

"We are proud of the renovations that I know patients will enjoy taking in as they come to us for top quality care," said Dr. Justo. "It is important to me that a visit to the Arizona Eye Institute is a superior experience with only the very best memories and results created."

Contact Us

To learn more, contact Arizona Eye Institute & Cosmetic Laser Center.

View the full version of this Press Release.

Media Contact:

Beth Lucas

623-975-2020

211287@email4pr.com

SOURCE Arizona Eye Institute & Cosmetic Laser Center