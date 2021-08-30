Arizona Pest Control To Support Local High School Sports And Education Programs

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona Pest Control, serving Tucson and Southern Arizona since 1947 has just committed to sponsoring high school football programs throughout Tucson including Sabino High School, Ironwood Ridge High School, Catalina Foothills High School, Salpointe High School, Empire High School, and Canyon del Oro High School.



Additionally, they have made a $5,000 contribution to the Catalina Foothills School District Foundation. Committed to excellence in education, Arizona Pest Control is leading the way in the Tucson business community when it comes to supporting educational programs. Excellence in education is the key to having successful outcomes for our students and families. Arizona Pest Control is also interested in supporting additional after school programs and initiatives. Please email requests to [email protected] for consideration or visit www.azpest.com/contact-us.



