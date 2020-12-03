Arizona Residents Find a Glimmer of Hope at Functional Wellness Center in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Functional Wellness center is located in Scottsdale near the heart of old town. They are the only facility to perform spinal rehabilitation and postural correction in all of Scottsdale. They are a specialty office that is operated by two doctors certified in Chiropractic Biophysics. Chiropractic Biophysics is an advanced technique that focuses on correcting postural deformities and spinal degeneration using specific traction devices and mirror image exercises. In order to be certified in Chiropractic Biophysics, the doctors had to complete a series of seven post-graduate courses that entail over 90 hours of credits over a broad spectrum of continuing education categories.

Functional Wellness Center

When you step foot into the office, you immediately see the difference and what makes them unique. They have state-of-the-art equipment such as digital X-ray, ESWT technology, and many different types of traction units. They use this technology to analyze and structure a program that is patient specific. They have different areas throughout the facility that are dedicated to specific uses (Exercise, Adjusting, and Traction). In one area, you will find people performing different types of stretches and exercises on machines called Power Plates that are specifically designed for that patient's specific needs and what they are trying to accomplish with their program. The Power Plates use vibration technology that works to help aid in the progression of remolding the spine into a proper posture. You see patients with different spinal braces on these along with patients using yoga style foam blocks to perform mirror image exercises which are helping to correct any postural issues along with getting their body warmed up for the chiropractic adjustment and their specific spinal traction.

In the next area, you see the doctors performing not only the chiropractic adjustment but also specific postural adjustments utilizing many different tools. Patients are put in certain mirror image positions and adjusted which helps to stimulate the corrective process. From there the patients go to the traction area of the office where they are put on one of the many different types of traction units this office contains. You see patients strapped in and positioned in many unique ways from sitting to lying all while being placed in very specific mirror image positions using blocks, wedges, straps, and weights to get the best possible results.

This facility and the doctors that run it work with all types of conditions from chronic to acute and all ages from kids to geriatric. If you are looking to take your health to the next level this is the office that can help you get there.

Dr Andrew Kellogg

Functional Wellness Center

https://chiropractorscottsdale.com

(480) 874-3000

Related Images

drs-andrew-and-sarah-kellogg.jpg

Drs Andrew and Sarah Kellogg

Related Links

Functional Wellness Center

SOURCE Functional Wellness Center