Arizona Teamsters Endorse Candidates Ahead Of August Primary

PHOENIX, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 104 today unveiled its list of federal, state and local endorsements ahead of Arizona's Aug. 4 primary election, highlighting candidates who are committed to standing up for the state's workers.

The Grand Canyon State has a history of looking past labor unions and has not treated workers with dignity and respect, going all the way back to the Bisbee deportation in 1917. Today, the tide is turning as Teamsters and labor organizations are fighting together, using their collective voice for the better and holding our elected officials accountable.

"We must elect pro-union candidates that will have our best interest when it comes to Arizona and the Teamsters," said Dawn Schumann, Local 104's political coordinator. "From bringing back project labor agreements to supporting our railway brothers and sisters with having a two-man crew, we must let our representatives know who we are. We are the Teamsters; we keep Arizona moving."

Among those receiving the endorsement of the statewide local in their primary races is U.S. Rep. Tom O'Halleran (D) of the First Congressional District, a strong advocate of fair-trade agreements like the recently enacted USMCA who also backs much-needed pension reform efforts. O'Halleran has also fought to maintain affordable health care in Arizona and has worked with his constituents, especially the tribal nations that have been hit the hardest with COVID-19.

"Congressman O'Halleran is a strong advocate on labor issues in Arizona and in Washington, D.C.," Schumann said. "He has been active on our picket lines, will stand with us when there is a labor dispute in Arizona and is a friend of Teamsters Local 104."

Local 104 is also backing state Rep. Richard Andrade (D) of the 29th Legislative District, a fellow union member and Air Force veteran who has repeatedly stood in solidarity with working

Arizonans not only labor issues, but on education and balancing the budget as well.



"When the Teamsters call on Rep. Andrade for help with a labor situation, he is the first to respond, the first to help and the first to take it to the floor and will continue to be the voice of labor in Arizona," Schumann said. "When I think of solidarity, I think of my brother who carries the torch for unions in Arizona at the Capitol."

Mark Kelly, a former astronaut who is running for the U.S. Senate, has also received the endorsement of the Teamsters even though he is not facing a primary fight. For the full list of Local 104's endorsements, click here.

