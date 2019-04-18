Arizona's Element Wheels Honored by Newsweek as Newsweek America's Best Companies for Customer Service 2019

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek Media Group, in partnership with analytics from Statista, is proud to announce that Element Wheels of Chandler Arizona has been named to Newsweek's inaugural 2019 list of America's Best Companies for Customer Service in the category of Tire and Wheel Manufacturer's (Online).

America's Best Companies for Customer Service were selected based on an Independent survey from a vast sample of more than 20,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. Customers were asked whether they would recommend brands to friends or family; they were also asked to assess brands in the following areas: quality of communications, technical competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility. A total of 132,954 customer evaluations were collected.

Robert Chang, Owner and President of Element Wheels said, "We are so honored to receive this award noting Element Wheels as one of America's Best Companies for Customer Service among online tire and wheel manufacturers. Our promise to our customers, since 2003, has been to offer them uncompromising customer service, the largest selection of aftermarket wheels, and the most intuitive site to simply find a nice set of custom wheels for any passenger vehicle on four wheels."

Element Wheels offers more than 300 models of stock and custom wheels, concave wheels, staggered wheels for cars and trucks and for any budget. Element Wheels also offers the convenience of fast and free shipping on all custom wheels and tire packages anywhere in the U.S.

Media Contact: Robert Chang, Owner/President, Element Wheels,

2125 N. Nevada St., Chandler, AZ 85225 USA, 480-966-9044.

Web: www.elementwheels.com Email: media@elementwheels.com

SOURCE Element Wheels

