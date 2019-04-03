Arjo collaborates with Kindred Healthcare to help improve quality of care

The collaboration was initiated in Q1 2019 with an order for more than 2,300 bed frames and therapeutic surfaces. The bed frames include the Enterprise®, Citadel®, and Citadel® Plus and the therapeutic surface is the AtmosAir, a non-powered surface which will serve as a tool in the prevention and treatment of pressure injuries. The frames and surfaces will be delivered starting in Q2 2019 and continue gradually through the year.

"In our hospitals, a bed is a critical element in the care of a patient and being able to support their recovery," said Pete Kalmey, President of Kindred Healthcare's Hospital Division. "When we made a commitment to replace all of our hospital beds our goal was to improve the quality outcomes that we deliver for our patients and help our staff support the recovery of our patients. We believe the Arjo beds will help us achieve those goals through their enhanced ergonomics, comfort, safety, ease-of-use and focus on infection control."

"We are very excited to embark upon this journey with Kindred to help improve the quality of care and outcomes. We are confident that our solutions will continue helping patients in the US and around the world," says Anne Sigouin, Arjo President North America.

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, LLC is a healthcare services company based in Louisville, Kentucky with annual revenues of approximately $3.3 billion. At December 31, 2018, Kindred through its subsidiaries had approximately 35,700 employees providing healthcare services in 1,789 locations in 45 states, including 74 long-term acute care hospitals, 22 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 11 sub-acute units, 96 inpatient rehabilitation units (hospital-based) and contract rehabilitation service businesses which served 1,586 non-affiliated sites of service. Ranked as one of Fortune magazine's Most Admired Healthcare Companies for nine years, Kindred's mission is to help our patients reach their highest potential for health and healing with intensive medical and rehabilitative care through a compassionate patient experience. For more information, go to www.kindredhealthcare.com. You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Arjo

At Arjo, we are committed to improving the everyday lives of people affected by reduced mobility and age-related health challenges. With products and solutions that ensure ergonomic patient handling, personal hygiene, disinfection, diagnostics, and the effective prevention of pressure ulcers and venous thromboembolism, we help professionals across care environments to continually raise the standard of safe and dignified care. Arjo has approximately 6,000 employees worldwide and customers in over 100 countries. In 2018, Arjo sales amounted to approximately SEK 8.2 billion. Arjo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and its head office is located in Malmö, Sweden. Everything we do, we do with people in mind. For more information, go to www.arjo.com.

