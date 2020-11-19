Arjowiggins Answers Demand For Sustainable Packaging With Revolutionary New Translucent Barrier Paper

Sylvicta's distinct advantage is its very high barrier to oxygen – the leading cause of food spoilage – which means it can reduce food waste by prolonging shelf life during the transportation, retail and consumer phases of the value chain.

Through precision fibre refining, Arjowiggins' experienced R&D teams have developed this unique translucent paper with a natural bonding, without using any harmful chemicals. The result is a paper with a barrier to oxygen, aroma, mineral oils and fatty foodstuffs.

When running through conventional converting lines, Sylvicta offers limitless creative possibilities: it can be foil-stamped, glued, embossed, printed in offset, gravure, and flexography, metallised, or coated with heat or cold-sealable materials.

Additionally, Arjowiggins is working with packaging converters to open up an endless array of applications for Sylvicta — from pouches for dry fruits, bags for salads, sachets for solid soap, sacks for pet food and flow-packs for chocolate bars, and even metallised versions for butter or margarine packaging.

Answering the market's need for sustainable alternatives to single-use packaging and flexible laminates, with Sylvicta brands can reduce or even eradicate the use of plastics in their packaging. It's the ideal solution for creating a globally sustainable, circular economy as it can integrate into existing recycling schemes.

"Despite the ongoing movement towards more sustainable packaging, plastics still remain a popular choice, largely for practical reasons. Until now, most of the existing offer, mainly in single-use packaging, use unrecyclable, multi-layered laminates incorporating plastics or aluminium foil," explains Christophe Jordan, Managing Director of the Translucent Papers division at Arjowiggins.

"With Sylvicta, such solutions can be turned into fully recyclable, compostable and biodegradable paper packaging. The product is simply revolutionary."

Sylvicta benefits from the exceptional environmental standards set by Arjowiggins Translucent Papers business. It is FSC™ and PEFC™-certified, produced on a site that's ISO 14001-compliant, and is carbon-offset through the World Land Trust's Carbon Balanced programme.

