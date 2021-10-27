Arjun Singh Gidda McNeill is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BOLTON, ON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arjun Singh Gidda McNeill is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Executive for his exceptional work in the Wholesale industry and in acknowledgment of his work at Whole River Trading.

Arjun Singh Gidda McNeill

Arjun Singh Gidda McNeil is the Vice President of Whole River Trading, an Asian food company selling delicious rice, noodles, sauces, oils, and more throughout Canada. Mr. McNeill takes great pride in selling food grown organically with old-fashioned methods. His mission is to, "ensure healthy eating without compromise" by selecting the highest quality of every product his company sells.



After graduating from Robert F. Hall High School in 2016, Mr. McNeill enrolled in The Modern Mystery School, where he is currently studying Spirituality. In 2018, he attended Seneca College, where he began with the program in Aviation/Airway Management Operations and switched to Business.



Mr. McNeill began his career with a job at Extrude-A-Trim Inc., where he gained experience as an order picker. Mr. McNeill was also an Air Cadet for seven years. After training as a Pilot for two years, he began as an Exclusive Assistant and Director of Business in 2020 for NEO Motorsport, where he still works today. Working at NEO Motorsport, he then helped create a race team that competes in Lucky Dog Racing Canada with their BMW E36 Racecar. He then joined Wei Chi Lin in Whole River Trading as a way to provide exceptional quality food to consumers at wholesale prices, working as a brokerage for Taiwanese products.



In his current role as the company's Vice President, Mr. McNeill supplies Canada with top-quality food from Asia. He handpicks manufacturers that uphold traditional methods and use fresh ingredients. Whole River Trading sells noodles, sauces, cooking oil, wafers, and rice. In addition, Whole River Trading creates gift packages of sampler packs of rice - perfect for a family, or those looking to try new types of rice. Mr. McNeill's company offers eight types of Tenno premium rice, including jasmine, hybrid long-grain, sushi rice, and pearl rice. The site features blog posts written in both English and Chinese about the best and most interesting foods from around the world.



Mr. McNeill's worldview is that his dreams will change the world and bring light to those around him, a goal to which he is 100% dedicated. He believes that the best way to become rich is to enrich the lives of everyone around him.



For more information, visit wholerivertrading.com and neo-motorsport.com.



