Arjun Thimmaya joins Flexpoint Ford as Managing Director

CHICAGO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexpoint Ford, LLC, a Chicago-headquartered private equity investment firm specializing in the financial services and healthcare industries, announced today that Arjun Thimmaya has joined the financial services team as a Managing Director in the firm's New York office. Mr. Thimmaya will focus on identifying, evaluating and executing investment opportunities in the financial services sector.

Mr. Thimmaya brings deep financial services principal investing experience to his new position at Flexpoint Ford. Most recently, he spent 12 years at Warburg Pincus where he was a Managing Director focused on the firm's investments in financial services. During his tenure at Warburg Pincus, Mr. Thimmaya was involved in several investments including Triton Container, Primerica, Webster Financial, Solar Mosaic, Scotsman Industries, Ascentium Capital, DBRS, Newfi Lending and Mariner Finance. Prior to joining Warburg Pincus, Mr. Thimmaya worked at Trimaran Capital, a New York-based private equity fund.

"Arjun's skills and experience are highly complementary to Flexpoint Ford as we continue to build our team of talented investment professionals," commented Don Edwards, CEO of Flexpoint Ford. "As Flexpoint grows in size and scope, continuing to build our world class team of experienced investors is important to the long-term success of the firm. Arjun possesses a truly unique background of financial services investment experience, and we are excited he is joining our Flexpoint team."

"Flexpoint Ford is one of the country's premier investors in financial services and healthcare, with an investment strategy that has proven to be well suited to generating value through economic cycles. The firm combines creative and flexible capital solutions with deep sector expertise," said Thimmaya. "I am excited to be joining a team with an investment track record that I have admired and a shared vision for the direction of the financial services industry, and I look forward to helping the firm build on its exceptional performance in the years to come."

Contact:

Chris Ackerman

312-327-4540

SOURCE Flexpoint Ford, LLC