ARK Investment Management, LLC to Engage in a Strategic Review of its U.S. Distribution Currently Managed by Resolute Investment Distributors, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 Today ARK Investment Management, LLC ("ARK"), a New York-based investment adviser focused solely on disruptive innovation, announced an important step toward strengthening its business and foundation for future growth. As part of this process, ARK has commenced a request for proposal ("RFP") process to explore the potential replacement of Resolute Investment Distributors, Inc., an affiliate of ARK's minority partner, Resolute Investment Managers, Inc., as a distributor of its U.S. retail and institutional products and services. Resolute Investment Distributors, Inc. will be considered in ARK's evaluation and RFP process.

ARK Founder, CEO, and CIO Cathie Wood comments, "Since our founding in 2014, ARK has evolved a differentiated research and investment strategy that identifies technologically-enabled disruptive companies which, as reported by Morningstar, has resulted in top 1 percentile returns for multiple products over one, three, and five year periods. Thanks to our research and investing success, ARK now is one of the largest ETF issuers in the U.S. To maximize ARK's potential, one of our priorities is to partner with shared-vision, best-in-class service providers."

In the best interest of shareholders and stakeholders, ARK is commencing a process to evaluate potential strategic partners for U.S. distribution. As an organization that values transparency and disclosure, ARK is extending this search to all innovative U.S. distribution service providers. A successful proposal will embrace the accelerating pace of digitization and automation across the financial services industry and take advantage of the current market environment, particularly changing corporate cultures and work-remote policies. ARK is seeking proposals consistent with its ethos, opening the door for future growth across all market segments.

Please submit your indication of interest by December 1st, 2020 to [email protected] (Subject: RFP Distribution).

ARK has engaged STORY3 Advisors, LLC and Signum Growth Capital, LLC as financial advisors and Proskauer Rose LLP as legal advisors related to this strategic review of U.S. Distribution Services.

About ARK

Headquartered in New York City, ARK Investment Management LLC is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovations that should change the way the world works. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, energy storage, DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. ARK's investment strategies, among others, include: Autonomous Technology and Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovations, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, and the overall ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy.

