Ark7 Launches Fractional Real Estate IRA Investment Solution and Unveils Mobile App

IRA Investment Opportunity Available for both traditional and Roth IRAs, the strategic collaboration between Ark7 and Millennium Trust now allows retirement savers to easily diversify their portfolios by investing in Ark7's fractional shares of curated rental properties. Property shares held in these tax-advantaged accounts generate immediate passive income and have the potential for long-term appreciation. IRAs can be funded by transferring or rolling over funds from existing retirement accounts (such as an IRA, 401(k), or qualified employer-sponsored plan), or by making an initial annual contribution.

"The option to invest in Ark7's properties through IRAs further encourages self-motivated investors to achieve real portfolio diversification by adding another layer of asset allocation beyond the traditional vehicles such as stocks, bonds, and mutual funds offered by most financial institutions," said Andy Zhao , co-founder and CEO of Ark7. "The opportunity to invest in immediate passive income streams, with potential long-term appreciation, is valuable for investors in virtually every stage of retirement planning."

Ark7 Mobile App

The Ark7 mobile app offers a simple and secure way to invest in the fast-growing fractional real estate market. With the new app, users can:

Explore curated, income-generating properties in top markets across the U.S.

curated, income-generating properties in top markets across the U.S.

Learn about all property details to make an informed investment decision

Purchase property shares

The Ark7 mobile app includes a virtual Marketplace, featuring detailed individual property information such as pictures and videos, location and neighborhood information, market capitalization, and legal documentation. Leveraging this information and the knowledge that all aspects of property management and monthly income distribution are diligently managed by Ark7, users can invest with peace of mind and confidence.

"Providing the ultimate combination of information, access, and transparency, the Ark7 mobile app is an easy-to-use, yet powerful tool for all users to manage and grow their real estate portfolios anywhere, at any time," said Zhao. "Underscoring Ark7's commitment to democratizing real estate investing, our new app provides novice and experienced real estate investors alike with the best tools and best experience possible."

The Ark7 mobile app is designed to ensure optimal communications between the company and its users, allowing investors to stay connected to their investment properties. Through the app, users are immediately notified of account activity, such as order and transfer completions and dividend distributions, via push notifications. Users can share referral links with friends and family, or post to social media to receive valuable referral credits. Should an Ark7 investor need assistance, the app includes chat support1 and detailed user FAQs.

The Ark7 mobile app is currently available for all iOS devices at the App Store and is scheduled for availability on Android devices in the second half of 2022. For more information, visit www.ark7.com/app.

About Ark7

Ark7 is the hassle-free, one-stop fractional real estate platform that provides self-motivated investors full control to diversify their portfolios and earn passive income. Ark7 empowers its users to build personalized real estate portfolios with high-yield properties located in fast-growing markets across the U.S. Its robust digital platform and all-inclusive property management model allows its users to purchase fractional shares in its portfolio of residential properties via the app or online with no minimums. The Ark7 portfolio currently includes properties in Arizona, California, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, with plans underway to expand to other markets across the U.S. Founded in 2018 and led by CEO Andy Zhao, Ark7 provides users with full transparency to control their own investments that fit their budget, and the peace of mind knowing all property management is expertly handled by Ark7. For more information, visit www.ark7.com .

1 Ark7 provides live chat features Monday to Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time. Users can leave offline messages outside of business hours.

