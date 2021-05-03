Arkad S.p.A. Selects Ivalua & PwC To Drive Its Procurement Tranformation Journey

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading global spend management cloud provider, and PwC, a trusted Ivalua implementation partner, today announced that Arkad S.p.A. has selected Ivalua's platform to drive its Procurement digital transformation journey with PwC as implementation partner.

Arkad S.p.A. is a world leading energy services group focused on delivering excellence in the oil and gas sector. It is part of a powerful combination of companies united under the Arkad Group to deliver complementary technologies, skills and value to customers the world over. The Company combines a global portfolio and world-class resources and system capabilities to deliver a full range of first-class end-to-end Engineering, Procurement and Construction contracting solutions to its valued Customers. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, with regional hubs in the Middle East and North Africa, the company is built on a 50-year heritage and on a track record of 300 EPC projects successfully completed in more than 30 countries worldwide.

Arkad S.p.A has a strong track record in executing Lump Sum Turnkey projects in the Upstream and Midstream fields gained in over 50 years of activity in EPC sector. They have significant experience in working in remote and often environmentally hostile regions of the world, where logistical constraints create myriad challenges.

The Arkad S.p.A procurement digital transformation started on December 2020 with the Go-Live of the Ivalua Supplier Management module. Vendors play a key role in achieving challenging business goals, representing an essential cornerstone in Arkad S.p.A. competitiveness and for its customers satisfaction.

Combining the Supplier Management module implementation with the Supplier qualification process re-design, Arkad S.p.A. is now able to select best-in-class suppliers and put the best efforts towards developing long term partnerships with them, focusing on win-win opportunities for both parties' business growth. Trust, fairness, transparency and respect for Arkad S.p.A.'s core values represent the essential basis in this strategic relationship.

The digital transformation journey has reached the Go-Live of the Sourcing module. Thanks to it, Arkad S.p.A. is now able to create, manage and execute its sourcing strategy and enforce collaboration with its core Suppliers reaching together the best agreements according to Arkad S.p.A. strategy and values.

"Implementing the Ivalua suite is empowering us to spearhead our digital way of working. This application helped us harmonize the requirements for all of our Sourcing Activities globally, drive compliance throughout our Supplier Management System, and optimize savings from RFx and Auctions," added Marco Del Giaccio, Head of Procurement and Supply Chain at Arkad S.p.A.

"Being one of the main Ivalua's Alliance Partners as well as a direct user of Ivalua's solutions, that we have recently adopted for our PwC Italy's Digital Procurement operations, enables us to have a deeper understanding of our customers' needs and of the value added offered by Ivalua's products. This combined with our industry expertise and our flexibility in approaching and solving all main project issues makes us a preferred implementation partner for the most demanding customers. We do what we sell and we sell what we do," explains Francesco Bandolin, Digital Procurement Director at PwC.

"We are proud to have been selected as the platform to empower Arkad S.p.A.'s digital transformation in close partnership with PwC," explains Gilles Bismuth, SVP Sales South Europe & MEA at Ivalua. "Arkad S.p.A. understands the importance of working closely with it's suppliers in support of mutual objectives. The Ivalua platform was built to enable effective, scalable collaboration and complete transparency into suppliers and spend. We look forward to supporting Arkad S.p.A. in realizing its digital procurement vision."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud based Spend Management solutions. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. Trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts, Ivalua maintains the industry's leading 98%+ customer retention rate. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua.

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems

PwC is a network of over 284,000 professionals around the world, committed to guaranteeing quality in auditing, technological, strategic, legal and tax consulting services for businesses. Thanks to our sector expertise, we provide complete and tailor-made solutions as well as a wide range of services in an integrated and multidisciplinary way. Our strength is to be able to combine our knowledge of local markets with a global organization. We are one of the largest professional services networks in the world, but size is only part of who we are; creating value for our customers, our people and the society in which we live and work is at the heart of PwC. Our Digital Procurement practice teams help companies face challenges and solve business issues as well as implement the latest technologies and strategies in order to achieve the highest standards in Procurement. Read more on www.pwc.com

Media Contact

Michael Gallo

Lumina Communications for Ivalua

212-239-8594

[email protected]

SOURCE Ivalua