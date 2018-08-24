Arkansas Children's Hospital to Acquire TRIUX™ neo for Functional Brain Imaging

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MEGIN (formerly Elekta Oy), the leading provider of magnetoencephalography (MEG) technology, today announced Arkansas Children's Hospital has signed an agreement to acquire a TRIUX™ neo for functional brain imaging.

MEG is a completely non-invasive diagnostic device and directly measures magnetic activity generated by neurons in the brain. TRIUX neo is being used in the diagnosis and assessment of complex neurological disruptions and is able to detect and localize neural events with millimeter accuracy and with millisecond resolution. This detection capability is impactful when diagnosing patients across a wide spectrum including epilepsy, brain tumors, traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, and autism.

"MEG is a state-of-the-art device that can precisely localize the source of seizures within the brain to help provide a life-changing cure for select children with uncontrolled epilepsy," said Gregory Sharp, MD, chief of Neurology at Arkansas Children's, the state's only pediatric health system. "This asset will lead to new understandings of neurologic disorders through research."

"We are very excited to be working with Arkansas Children's Hospital and providing our latest technology in functional brain imaging for their patients," said Janne Huhtala, CEO of MEGIN. "The information gained through the use of MEG can have a significant impact on patients who are otherwise left with few definitive answers when faced with surgery."

TRIUX neo is scheduled to be installed by the end of 2018.

About Arkansas Children's



Arkansas Children's, Inc. is the only health care system in the state solely dedicated to caring for children, which allows the organization to uniquely shape the landscape of pediatric care in Arkansas. The system includes a 336-bed hospital in Little Rock with the state's only pediatric Level 1 Trauma Center, burn center, Level 4 neonatal intensive care and pediatric intensive care, and research institute as well as a nationally-recognized transport service. It is one the 25 largest children's hospitals in the United States and is nationally ranked by U.S. News World & Report in cardiology/heart surgery, neurology/neurosurgery, nephrology and pulmonology. Arkansas Children's Northwest in Springdale includes 233,613 square feet of inpatient beds, emergency care, clinic rooms and diagnostic services. Arkansas Children's also blankets the state with outreach programs that include telemedicine, mobile health and school-based health solutions. A private nonprofit, Arkansas Children's boasts an internationally renowned reputation for medical breakthroughs and intensive treatments, unique surgical procedures and forward-thinking research and is committed to providing every child with access to the best care available, regardless of location or resources. Founded as an orphanage, Arkansas Children's has championed children by making them better today and healthier tomorrow for more than 100 years. For more info, visit www.archildrens.org.

About MEGIN



Based in Helsinki, Finland, MEGIN is the leading global provider of magnetoencephalography (MEG) technology. Now in our 30th year with the largest install base worldwide, MEGIN continues the advancement of MEG technology for functional brain imaging in the presurgical evaluation of epilepsy, brain tumors, or other lesions, and surgical planning for localization of sensory information. MEG provides highly precise information to support medical professionals in the delivery of quality care and improved outcomes. TRIUX neo, a fourth-generation system, is the latest innovation to be introduced by MEGIN. In July 2018, MEGIN became a part of Croton Healthcare, the global leader in functional brain imaging solutions.









