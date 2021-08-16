Arkansas, Florida Students to Hear from Space Station Astronauts

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Students in Arkansas and Florida will have opportunities this week to hear from astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space calls will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough will answer prerecorded video questions from students at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts (ASMSA) in Hot Springs, Arkansas, beginning at 11:35 a.m. EDT. ASMSA is a public, residential, college-bridge program for high-achieving students in grades 10, 11, and 12 from across Arkansas.

The event will be held virtually. Media interested in more information about ASMSA, the questions submitted to astronauts, or other details at the event should contact Donnie Sewell at 501-622-5147 or [email protected].

On Friday, Aug. 20, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide will answer prerecorded video questions at Lake Highland Preparatory School in Orlando, Florida, beginning at 10:50 a.m. Lake Highland Prep educates more than 2,000 students ranging from prekindergarten through grade 12.

The event will be held virtually. Media interested in more information about Lake Highland Prep, the questions submitted to astronauts, or other details should contact Danielle Jimenez at 407-206-1900 ext. 3339 or [email protected].

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Astronauts living in space aboard the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites.

For more than 20 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will return astronauts to the Moon in preparation for future human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

Follow America's Moon to Mars exploration at:

https://www.nasa.gov/topics/moon-to-mars

Follow NASA astronauts on social media at:

https://www.twitter.com/NASA_astronauts

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

