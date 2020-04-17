Arkansas Health & Wellness and Arkansas Total Care To Provide Assistance To Network Providers In Arkansas Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkansas Health & Wellness and Arkansas Total Care are providing assistance to network providers in Arkansas who are seeking relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic through the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the CARES Act. Arkansas Health & Wellness and Arkansas Total Care are sharing access to a dedicated online portal of Provider Financial Support & Resources, where network providers can research benefits they may be eligible for and work directly with experts to apply for them. The portal was developed by Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare company. As part of the Centene family, Arkansas Health & Wellness and Arkansas Total Care are providing access to these resources to aid Arkansas providers in grant writing and business loan applications, among other key activities.

"At Arkansas Health & Wellness and Arkansas Total Care, we have more than 15,000 providers, hospitals, clinics and specialists in our network, and we know they are on the front lines every day taking care of the most vulnerable populations across Arkansas," said John Ryan, President and CEO of Arkansas Health and Wellness and Arkansas Total Care. "In support of our provider partners and their fight against COVID-19, we are proud to provide access to these key benefits and resources to help our network providers who have been economically impacted during this time."

The program will help providers apply for various benefits, including small business loans, a paycheck protection plan and various grants for which they may be eligible. This includes Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), behavioral health providers and community-based behavioral health organizations, Centers for Independent Living (CILs), and long-term services and supports organizations operating on the front lines.

This resource also helps providers explore additional funds through state-offered loans and grants by working with nationally recognized healthcare consultants, organizations, state government agencies and former SBA executives. In addition to the online portal, provider partners will have access to webinars and one-on-one consulting with key experts.

Arkansas Health & Wellness and Arkansas Total Care have made it a priority to support providers, especially small providers, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Centene previously announced that its plans would reduce the administrative burden to providers by eliminating the need for them to collect co-pays and removing authorization requirements for COVID-19 related treatment for most members. If you are an Arkansas Health & Wellness and Arkansas Total Care provider looking for more information about benefits you may be eligible for, please visit the Centene COVID-19 Resources Center.

About Arkansas Health & Wellness and Arkansas Total Care

Founded in 2014, Arkansas Health & Wellness and Arkansas Total Care are managed care companies that deliver quality health care throughout Arkansas. Committed Helping Arkansas Live Better, Arkansas Health & Wellness and Arkansas Total Care support active local community involvement in all 75 Arkansas counties, with more than 600 employees statewide. Arkansas Health & Wellness and Arkansas Total Care are wholly and partially owned subsidiaries (respectively) of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid, Medicare and specialty services. More information on Arkansas Health & Wellness and Arkansas Total Care can be found at https://www.arhealthwellness.com/ and https://www.arkansastotalcare.com/

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams - to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://www.centene.com/investors.

Note on SBA Announcement

The information provided does not represent all of the information available or that you may need for making your financial decisions or completing your application. The Federal and State government(s) are best able to provide resources and assistance. We recommended that you contact your financial institution or advisor before making any financial decisions.

