Arkansas Health & Wellness, Arkansas Total Care Support Little Rock Cares COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Arkansans continue to cope with the threat of the novel coronavirus, Arkansas Health & Wellness, together with Arkansas Total Care, continues to support our community through a donation of $15,000 to the City of Little Rock's 'Little Rocks Cares COVID-19 Community Relief Fund'. The Little Rock Cares Fund helps provide food relief to Arkansas residents and personal protective equipment to health care professionals and first responders in Little Rock.

"We are extremely grateful for this donation to the Little Rock Cares Emergency Relief Fund," Mayor Scott said. "The COVID-19 crisis, unfortunately, is not behind us. These funds will assist us in continuing to ensure our first responders and healthcare workers receive the necessary equipment to continue meeting the needs of Little Rock residents and patients who need health services in our city."

The Little Rock Cares Fund is committed to helping feed Little Rock residents. Arkansas Health & Wellness and Arkansas Total Care share that commitment, which is why we recently partnered with Jimmy John's to provide lunches to the workers of the City of Little Rock Solid Waste Department. These outreach efforts and our recent contribution of $100,000 to the Arkansas Foodbank reaffirms the company's continued commitment to serving Little Rock and the state of Arkansas.

"We are proud to continue our support of the Little Rock Cares Fund and all Arkansans with this donation during the COVID-19 crisis. It is critical that we continue to care for those who are most vulnerable during this time. Together we can Help Arkansas Live Better." – John Ryan, President and CEO, Arkansas Health & Wellness, Arkansas Total Care.

About Arkansas Health & Wellness and Arkansas Total Care

Founded in 2014, Arkansas Health & Wellness and Arkansas Total Care are health care companies that arrange for the delivery of quality health care throughout Arkansas. Committed to helping Arkansas live better, Arkansas Health & Wellness and Arkansas Total Care support active local community involvement in all 75 Arkansas counties, with approximately 1000 employees statewide. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person.

More information on Arkansas Health & Wellness and Arkansas Total Care can be found at www.arhealthwellness.com and www.arkansastotalcare.com.

