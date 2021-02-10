Arkansas Teacher Named to Curriculum Associates' 2021 Class of Extraordinary Educators

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Felita Reed of Central High School in Helena, AR to its 2021 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar teachers from around the country. Reed is among 44 teachers from 26 states and Washington, DC chosen for this honor that recognizes educators who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready and/or Ready, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and have been teaching for at least two years.

"It goes without saying that this has been an unprecedented school year that has challenged educators, students, and families alike," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "However, this group of Extraordinary Educators—like so many other educators across the country—has more than risen to the occasion. We are proud to recognize Felita for her hard work, dedication, and innovative best practices that continue to positively impact the students she serves."

This year's Extraordinary Educators, who were chosen from among hundreds of nominations, will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as receive unique professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit, as well as other professional learning events throughout the year.

"Education is not only my job, but it is also my calling," said Reed. "I want to give my students the tools to build successful careers and become the leaders of tomorrow. It is my desire to always encourage, motivate, and inspire them to do their very best. I want my students to believe in themselves and not be afraid to reach for the stars. I tell them, 'Don't let anyone tell you what you cannot do—instead, show everyone that you can do anything that you put your mind to.' I am excited to be selected as an Extraordinary Educator by Curriculum Associates. I truly believe, with effective implementation, i-Ready can significantly increase student achievement and skill mastery in reading and math. i-Ready is a game changer and it takes differentiation of instruction to the next level."

Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used in over 40% of Arkansas school districts.

To learn more about Curriculum Associates and the 2021 Extraordinary Educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/2021-Class.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

