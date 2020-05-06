Arkema Inc. donates hand sanitizer to help four States fight COVID-19

Arkema Inc. made these donations to the New York State Office of Emergency Management, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, Texas Division of Emergency Management and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. Arkema Inc. operates 13 sites in these states, contributing about $230 million to their local economies through payroll, utility and tax payments.

"The hand sanitizer solution donated by Arkema will no doubt be put to good use in our state," said Tom Wolf, Governor of Pennsylvania. "With materials like this currently difficult to purchase, we welcome this fresh supply to support our efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We are grateful that Pennsylvania-based companies such as Arkema are stepping up to help us stop the spread."

"This contribution could not come at a better time, as we continue to battle COVID-19," said Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas. "We are grateful for Arkema's generous donation and will ensure it gets in the right hands as we keep Texans safe."

"I'm proud that Arkema makes its hydrogen peroxide here in Tennessee," said Bill Lee, Governor of Tennessee. "Private industry is a critical partner in mitigating the spread of COVID-19, and we thank Arkema for stepping up during these challenging times."

In addition to the U.S. initiative, Arkema Group and its subsidiary Bostik Australia have donated hand sanitizer to hospitals and healthcare facilities in France and Australia.

Arkema is one of the world's leading manufacturers of hydrogen peroxide, which is used in many industrial and personal care applications where its disinfectant properties are needed. The company's hand sanitizer solution is made with isopropyl alcohol (IPA), along with Arkema Peroxal® CG grade hydrogen peroxide for use in USP formulations, which is made at the company's plant in Memphis, Tenn.

"I'm proud that Arkema could leverage our expertise and assets in sourcing, safety, manufacturing and distribution to make this donation," said Manny Katz, Global Group President, Oxygenated Products. "We could not have done this without help from Brenntag and ExxonMobil."

Brenntag North America Inc., part of the Brenntag Group, a global market leader in chemical and ingredients distribution, generously donated IPA used to make the hand sanitizer solution. Brenntag secured the IPA from ExxonMobil, which increased its IPA production in response to COVID-19.

Arkema plants continue to run as part of U.S. essential infrastructure. The company's products are used in a wide range of applications that are important to people's well-being, and in some cases, useful in fighting COVID-19.

In addition to hydrogen peroxide, the company makes molecular sieves for oxygen concentrators used to treat respiratory conditions, acrylic resins used by other companies to make disposable medical devices, and clear acrylic sheet for creating transparent barriers between store employees and customers. The company also manufactures specialty resins used by other companies to make products such as surgical garments, medical masks, durable breathing masks, protective eyewear, catheters, serum bags and medical device components.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers first-class technologies to address the ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the goal of becoming a pure player in Specialty Materials by 2024, Arkema Group is structured into three complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials - Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions - accounting for some 80% of Group sales, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge solutions to meet challenges related to new energies, water access, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters ongoing dialogue with all its stakeholders. Arkema Group reported 2019 sales of €8.7 billion ($9.7 billion) and operates in some 55 countries with 20,500 employees worldwide. www.arkema.com

Arkema Inc. made its hand sanitizer solution in accordance with the U.S. FDA Temporary Policy for Preparation of Certain Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer Products during the Public Health Emergency (COVID-19) – Guidance for Industry; and the World Health Organization Guide to Local Production: WHO-recommended Handrub Formulations. It is for use only during the public health emergency as declared by the Secretary of Health and Human Services on January 31, 2020, and as part of the overall public health and medical response efforts to COVID-19.

