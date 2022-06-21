Arkestro Announces New Senior Leadership Appointments: Neil Lustig Joins as President and Chief Operating Officer; Marty Meyer Joins as Chief Financial Officer

Following Series A Funding, Predictive Procurement Orchestration Leader Deepens Executive Bench

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkestro , the leading Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform, has appointed two seasoned executives to its senior leadership team: Neil Lustig as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Marty Meyer as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This news comes on the heels of Arkestro's Series A fundraising announcement made earlier this week.

Neil is a thirty year technology industry veteran who began his career at IBM and was Ariba's SVP and General Manager, North America. More recently, Neil was the CEO at Vendavo and Sailthru, and has served as an investor and board member of several tech startups. In his new role at Arkestro, Neil will be driving the company's success as an innovator and leader in Predictive Procurement Orchestration.

"I am very excited to be part of Arkestro's mission to transform the procurement process," says Neil. "If there was ever a time for the market to adopt the incredible benefits of Predictive Procurement Orchestration - it is now. The immense challenges that procurement leaders are experiencing today, from inflation to supply chain disruptions, can be addressed and cured by Arkestro's unparalleled approach and I can't wait to drive the company to new levels of success."

Also an industry veteran, Marty is a passionate business leader with a deep background in technology and finance, and noteworthy expertise in the finance operation activities of SaaS companies. Throughout his career Marty has helped numerous organizations transform to leading-edge processes, including GAN Integrity and Sailthru, where he served as CFO. For Arkestro, Marty will spearhead all aspects of the strategic financial planning and analysis (FP&A), Accounting and Legal functions, including pricing strategies, customer contracts, vendor contracts and more.

"As a CFO I bring a unique perspective to Arkestro, in that CFOs are one of our primary sales target audiences and I deeply understand their pain points and challenges, such as vetting suppliers and conducting compliance checks," says Marty. "Indeed, I am keenly aware that many of their teams are understaffed and overworked, and Arkestro's machine learning technology, embedded into the orchestration of the procurement process, is exactly what these organizations need to accomplish their goals."

"With the additions of Neil and Marty, we are attracting the best and brightest minds in the supply chain, SaaS and procurement industries, including several former Ariba team members," says Edmund Zagorin, CEO, Arkestro. "With this highly successful senior leadership team, we look forward to helping organizations leverage Arkestro's stellar predictive pricing engine to enable procurement teams to become true company heros."

About Arkestro

Arkestro is the leading Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform. Built to amplify the impact of procurement's influence, Arkestro helps enterprises deliver a 2-5x lift on cost savings attributed to everyday purchasing and sourcing cycles. Top enterprises leverage Arkestro's behavioral science, game theory and machine learning to predict and win faster value across every category of addressable spend. Learn more at arkestro.com

SOURCE Arkestro