ARK.io Announces MarketSquare: The New Homepage for the Decentralized Web

PARIS, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARK.io, a leading blockchain technology provider, pulled back the curtain today on their newest product – MarketSquare. MarketSquare is being regarded as the new homepage for the decentralized Web. In recent years the amount of blockchain businesses, applications and services available to the general public and tech community is expansive.

Moreover, it is nearly impossible to find one single place to explore, learn and interact with blockchain projects and applications. MarketSquare aims to change that by delivering a robust user experience that puts discoverability and the ability to forge new relationships within the industry at the forefront. The MarketSquare platform will open to all users, blockchain-powered businesses and developers within the blockchain industry. An excerpt from the official ARK.io blog reads;

"On MarketSquare, we make it easy to discover businesses, blockchains, applications and delegates. By searching through different categories using our robust search function and following your favorite projects, it has never been easier to learn about, interact with and follow projects within the blockchain industry."

The current roadmap for MarketSquare contains a long list of additional features and services that will be added to the platform over time. These range from social features, all the way to developer-focused features. Social messaging and a developer bounty system are just a few of the items on MarketSquare's current slate.

To this moment, MarketSquare has gone through three rounds of closed alpha testing with overwhelmingly positive responses from testers. The testing has helped the ARK.io team shape improvements to the user experience and create features that everyone from average users, to blockchain business leaders will find valuable.

ARK.io currently has plans to release MarketSquare to the public in beta form by Q4 2020.

ARK is an open-source blockchain platform that empowers everyone, regardless of their aim or technical background, to quickly and easily leverage blockchain technology. ARK acts as a beacon for individuals, enterprises and communities who wish to apply blockchain technology as a foundation for their own projects or businesses by offering technology stacks and tools, unique in their simplicity, to easily create and deploy blockchains.

