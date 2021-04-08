ARKRAY USA Releases mySaliva Enhanced Reporting Software for SillHa Oral Wellness System

MINNEAPOLIS, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARKRAY USA, Inc. introduced the next version of SillHa Software called mySaliva, which enhances the company's exclusive SillHa Oral Wellness System for salivary screening. SillHa is used by dentists and oral healthcare professionals to assess, educate, and collaborate with patients regarding their oral health and wellness.

The mySaliva report offers a comprehensive assessment using seven key analytes of oral wellness that are clinically validated and indexed in easy-to-understand, patient-friendly terms: low, moderate, or high risk for oral disease. Customizable fields allow for personalized feedback. Patients and healthcare professionals can then monitor and compare test results over time in subsequent visits, using mySaliva charting features to measure the effectiveness of preventative measures or changes in a patient's oral health.

"The new mySaliva software was designed with extensive user feedback resulting in a patient-centered, visually appealing format. Dental professionals can now generate immediate, customizable, clinically validated reports chairside in five minutes to begin an oral health discussion with their patients," said ARKRAY USA President Bob Guest. "Using innovative technology in a simple format fits today's model of engaging patients in their health care and promotes discussion to develop confidence between patients and health care providers and a "seeing is believing" attitude among even the most treatment-resistant patients while promoting quality oral health care. We feel SillHa is going to be a valuable tool for all dentists to motivate patients to set goals for better oral health and monitor progress towards them," advised Guest. "This has the potential to change the path to preventive dentistry."

About ARKRAY USA, Inc.

ARKRAY USA, Inc. is a division of ARKRAY, a global leader in healthcare technology with headquarters in Kyoto, Japan. ARKRAY's role as the new face of oral wellness shouldn't be a surprise. For more than 60 years, ARKRAY has been a world leader in developing innovative healthcare products that improve the quality of life for people living with chronic conditions. With our history of delivering new advances, oral wellness is the latest field where our innovations benefit patients and provide health care professionals with new tools to care for them. For more information, visit www.arkrayusa.com.

