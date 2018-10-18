Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) (the "Company" or "Arlington") today reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $5.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, income before income taxes available to common shareholders of $4.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted common share, and non-GAAP core operating income of $13.9 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. A reconciliation of non-GAAP core operating income to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes appears at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

$0.19 per diluted common share of GAAP net loss

per diluted common share of GAAP net loss Includes a $0.33 per diluted common share deferred income tax provision

per diluted common share deferred income tax provision $0.14 per diluted common share of GAAP pre-tax income

per diluted common share of GAAP pre-tax income $0.47 per diluted common share of non-GAAP core operating income

per diluted common share of non-GAAP core operating income $9.95 per common share of book value

per common share of book value $11.06 per common share of tangible book value

per common share of tangible book value Would represent book value per common share if the Company were to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust ("REIT")

$0.375 per common share dividend

per common share dividend $5,180 million investment portfolio of agency mortgage-backed securities ("MBS")

investment portfolio of agency mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") $4,175 million notional amount interest rate hedge position

notional amount interest rate hedge position Increased interest rate hedge duration leading to a net duration gap of negative 0.2 years

"Despite heightened volatility during the quarter, Arlington produced an annualized economic return of 2.3% in the third quarter measured as the change in tangible book value per common share plus the $0.375 per common share dividend," said J. Rock Tonkel, Jr., the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Arlington continued to generate net spread earnings in excess of its quarterly dividend enabling it to deliver a strong dividend to its shareholders despite reduced overall investment volumes during the quarter. With an expectation that the Company will fully utilize its net operating loss carryforward during 2019, the Company is currently evaluating possible long-term tax structures, including potentially electing to be taxed as a REIT as early as January 1, 2019. If the Company were to elect REIT status, it does not anticipate significant modifications to its investment portfolio or operations to qualify as a REIT, and its presentation of book value would be equivalent to its tangible book value, which was $11.06 per common share as of September 30, 2018."

Other Third Quarter Highlights

As of September 30, 2018, the Company's agency MBS investment portfolio totaled $5,180 million in fair value, consisting of $4,399 million of specified agency MBS and $781 million of net long to-be-announced ("TBA") agency MBS. As of September 30, 2018, the Company's $5,180 million agency MBS investment portfolio was comprised of the following:

$96 million of 3.5% coupon 15-year agency MBS

of 3.5% coupon 15-year agency MBS $59 million of 4.0% coupon 20-year agency MBS

of 4.0% coupon 20-year agency MBS $342 million of 3.5% coupon 30-year agency MBS

of 3.5% coupon 30-year agency MBS $2,384 million of 4.0% coupon 30-year agency MBS

of 4.0% coupon 30-year agency MBS $1,671 million of 4.5% coupon 30-year agency MBS

of 4.5% coupon 30-year agency MBS $628 million of 5.0% coupon 30-year agency MBS

As of September 30, 2018, the Company's $4,399 million specified agency MBS portfolio had a weighted average amortized cost basis of $104.75 and a weighted average market price of $102.17. The Company's fixed-rate agency MBS are comprised of securities backed by specified pools of mortgage loans selected for their lower propensity for prepayment. Weighted average pay-up premiums on the Company's agency MBS portfolio, which represent the estimated price premium of agency MBS backed by specified pools over a generic TBA agency MBS, were approximately two-fifths of a percentage point as of September 30, 2018, compared to half of a percentage point as of June 30, 2018.

As of September 30, 2018, the Company's net long TBA agency MBS investment portfolio had a purchase price of $783 million and market value of $781 million, resulting in a net GAAP carrying fair value of $(2) million. Under GAAP, the gross fair value of the agency MBS underlying the Company's TBA commitments is not recognized on the balance sheet as the Company accounts for its TBA commitments as derivative instruments.

As of September 30, 2018, the Company had $4,092 million of repurchase agreements outstanding with a weighted average rate of 2.30% and remaining weighted average maturity of 15 days secured by an aggregate of $4,304 million of agency MBS at fair value.

GAAP net interest income was $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $10.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, including the amortization of the Company's net premium on its agency MBS of $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $8.3 million for the second quarter of 2018. The Company's weighted average yield on its agency MBS was 3.11% for the third quarter of 2018 compared to 3.00% for the second quarter of 2018, and the actual weighted-average constant prepayment rate ("CPR") for the Company's agency MBS was 10.66% for the third quarter of 2018 compared to 10.31% for the second quarter of 2018. The Company's weighted average cost of repurchase agreement funding was 2.17% during the third quarter of 2018 compared to 1.96% during the second quarter of 2018.

The Company enters into various hedging transactions to mitigate the interest rate sensitivity of its cost of borrowing and the value of its agency MBS portfolio including interest rate swap agreements, U.S. Treasury note futures, put and call options on 10-year U.S. Treasury note futures, and options on agency MBS. Under GAAP, the Company has not designated these transactions as hedging instruments for financial reporting purposes and therefore all gains and losses on its hedging instruments are recorded as net investment gains and losses in the Company's financial statements.

Under the terms of the Company's interest rate swap agreements, the Company pays semiannual interest payments based on a fixed rate and receives quarterly variable interest payments based upon the prevailing three-month London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") on the date of reset. During the third quarter of 2018, the Company extended the duration of its interest rate swap portfolio by replacing $600 million of notional amount of interest rate swaps with a remaining weighted average maturity of 8.1 years with $750 million of notional amount of interest rate swaps with an average maturity of 12.7 years. As of September 30, 2018, the Company had $3,475 million in notional amount of interest rate swap agreements with a weighted average pay fixed rate of 2.10% and a remaining weighted average maturity of 7.1 years. The Company's weighted average net receive rate of its interest rate swap agreements was 0.23% during the third quarter of 2018 compared to 0.32% during the second quarter of 2018.

In addition to interest rate swap agreements, the Company held $700 million in equivalent notional amount of short positions in 10-year U.S. Treasury note futures as of September 30, 2018 that were purchased during the third quarter of 2018 when the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate was 2.92%. As of September 30, 2018, the total notional amount of the Company's interest rate hedges consisting of interest rate swaps and U.S. Treasury note futures was 86% of the Company's outstanding repurchase agreement funding and TBA purchase commitments with a net duration gap of negative 0.2 years.

The Company reported TBA dollar roll income of $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. The implied weighted-average net interest spread of the Company's TBA dollar rolls was 1.86% for the third quarter of 2018 compared to 1.91% for the second quarter of 2018. TBA dollar roll income is considered the economic equivalent of investing in agency MBS financed with a repurchase agreement and is calculated as the price discount of a forward-settling purchase of a TBA agency MBS relative to the "spot" sale of the same security. Under GAAP, the Company accounts for its TBA commitments as derivative instruments and recognizes income from TBA dollar rolls as a component of net investment gains and losses in the Company's financial statements.

Economic net interest income was $17.2 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $20.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. Economic net interest income is comprised of net interest income determined in accordance with GAAP, TBA dollar roll income and net interest income or expense from interest rate swaps. Economic net interest income is a non-GAAP financial measure that is described later in this press release.

Excluding TBA dollar roll income, we had net investment losses on our investment portfolio of $46.8 million. On our related interest rate hedging instruments, we had net investment gains of $37.6 million, excluding interest rate swap net interest income. This results in a net investment loss on our hedged investment portfolio of $9.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018.

Income Taxes

The Company is subject to taxation as a corporation under Subchapter C of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. As of September 30, 2018, the Company estimated its net operating loss ("NOL") carryforward at $28.0 million that begins to expire in 2027, its net capital loss ("NCL") carryforward at $390.9 million that begins to expire in 2019, and its alternative minimum tax ("AMT") credit carryforward at $9.1 million that does not expire. The Company's estimated loss and tax credit carryforwards as of September 30, 2018 are subject to potential adjustments up to the time of filing the Company's income tax returns.

Under GAAP, a C-corporation records its deferred tax assets and liabilities on its balance sheet while a REIT does not record them on its balance sheet. The Company had a net deferred tax liability of $33.6 million, or $1.11 per common share, and an AMT credit carryforward within other assets on its consolidated balance sheet of $9.1 million, or $0.30 per common share, as of September 30, 2018. The Company continues to record a full valuation allowance against its deferred tax assets that are capital in tax character and no valuation allowance against its deferred tax assets that are ordinary in tax character. The Company enters into various hedging transactions to mitigate the interest rate sensitivity of its cost of borrowing and the value of its agency MBS portfolio. For income tax purposes, gains and losses from its agency MBS are capital in tax character while gains and losses from its interest rate swap hedges are ordinary in tax character. During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Company had net investment losses on its agency MBS for which no deferred income tax benefit was recorded since the Company records a full valuation allowance against its deferred tax assets that are capital in nature. However, during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Company had net investments gains on its interest rate swap hedges for which a deferred income tax provision was recorded resulting in the Company now having a net deferred tax liability on its balance sheet as of September 30, 2018. For accounting purposes, the Company's interest rate swaps are a hedge against future higher funding costs on the Company's repurchase agreement financing. However, those future higher expected funding costs are not currently reflected as a deferred tax asset whereas the future benefits of the hedge against the higher expected funding costs are currently reflected as a deferred tax liability. As a result, the deferred tax liability related to the net gain on the Company's interest rate hedges should be offset in the future by tax deductions related to future higher funding costs on the Company's repurchase agreement financing as they materialize.

Distributions to Shareholders

The Company's Board of Directors approved a distribution to common shareholders of $0.375 per share for the third quarter of 2018. The distribution will be paid on October 31, 2018 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2018. The Company's Board of Directors also approved a distribution to its Series B preferred shareholders of $0.4375 per share for the third quarter of 2018. The distribution was paid on October 1, 2018 to shareholders of record as of September 18, 2018.

The tax characterization of the Company's distributions to shareholders is determined and reported to shareholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. As a C corporation, distributions to common and preferred individual shareholders of current or accumulated earnings and profits are qualified dividends eligible for the 23.8% maximum federal income tax rate whereas similar distributions to individual shareholders by a REIT of current or accumulated earnings and profits are nonqualified dividends subject to the higher 33.4% maximum effective federal tax rate (net of the 20% dividend deduction benefit), each inclusive of the 3.8% Medicare tax rate, on ordinary income. Any distributions in excess of current or accumulated earnings and profits would be reported as returns of capital instead of qualified dividends. Distributions that are classified as returns of capital are nontaxable to the extent they do not exceed a shareholder's adjusted tax basis in the Company's stock, or as a capital gain to the extent that the amount of the distribution exceeds a shareholder's adjusted tax basis in the Company's stock.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call for investors at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 to discuss the Company's third quarter 2018 results.

Investors may listen to the earnings call via the internet at: http://www.arlingtonasset.com/index.php?s=19. Replays of the earnings call will be available for 60 days via webcast at the Internet address provided above, beginning two hours after the call ends.

Additional Information

The Company will make available additional quarterly information for the benefit of its shareholders through a supplemental presentation that will be available at the Company's website, www.arlingtonasset.com . The presentation will be available on the Webcasts and Presentations section located under the Updates & Events tab of the Company's website.

About the Company

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com .

Statements concerning interest rates, portfolio allocation, financing costs, portfolio hedging, prepayments, dividends, book value, utilization of loss carryforwards, any change in long-term tax structures (including any REIT election) and any other guidance on present or future periods constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations or current circumstances. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, increased costs of borrowing, decreased interest spreads, changes in political and monetary policies, changes in default rates, changes in prepayment rates and other assumptions underlying our estimates related to our projections of future core earnings, changes in the Company's returns, changes in the use of the Company's tax benefits, changes in the agency MBS asset yield, changes in the Company's monetization of net operating loss carryforwards, changes in the Company's ability to generate cash earnings and dividends, preservation and utilization of the Company's net operating loss and net capital loss carryforwards, impacts of changes to and changes by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, actions taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the U.S. Treasury, availability of opportunities that meet or exceed the Company's risk adjusted return expectations, ability and willingness to make future dividends, ability to generate sufficient cash through retained earnings to satisfy capital needs, and general economic, political, regulatory and market conditions. These and other material risks are described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any other documents filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time, which are available from the Company and from the SEC, and you should read and understand these risks when evaluating any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Financial data to follow

ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,199 $ 18,696 Interest receivable 14,818 13,368 Sold securities receivable — 84,349 Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value Agency 4,399,466 4,050,458 Private-label 37 61 Derivative assets, at fair value 91 9,921 Deposits, net 73,966 61,550 Other assets 15,835 15,973 Total assets $ 4,536,412 $ 4,254,376 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Repurchase agreements $ 4,092,251 $ 3,752,582 Interest payable 4,241 3,728 Accrued compensation and benefits 3,665 2,413 Dividend payable 12,723 12,265 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 3,431 234 Purchased securities payable — 77,419 Deferred tax liabilities, net 33,639 24,011 Other liabilities 1,724 1,265 Long-term unsecured debt 74,048 73,992 Total liabilities 4,225,722 3,947,909 Equity: Preferred stock (liquidation preference of $8,654 and $8,519, respectively) 8,138 8,007 Common stock 303 282 Additional paid-in capital 1,997,281 1,976,309 Accumulated deficit (1,695,032) (1,678,131) Total equity 310,690 306,467 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,536,412 $ 4,254,376 Book value per common share (1) $ 9.95 $ 10.52 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 11.06 $ 11.37 Common shares outstanding (in thousands) (3) 30,364 28,318 (1) Book value per common share is calculated as total equity less the preferred stock liquidation preference divided by common shares outstanding. (2) Tangible book value per common share is calculated as total equity less the preferred stock liquidation preference plus net deferred tax liabilities divided by common shares outstanding. (3) Represents common shares outstanding plus vested restricted stock units convertible into common stock less unvested restricted common stock.

ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Interest income Agency mortgage-backed securities $ 32,679 $ 29,940 $ 30,725 $ 30,514 Private-label mortgage-backed securities 2 10 4 19 Other 183 105 131 76 Total interest income 32,864 30,055 30,860 30,609 Interest expense Short-term secured debt 21,265 17,936 15,325 13,727 Long-term unsecured debt 1,261 1,257 1,231 1,225 Total interest expense 22,526 19,193 16,556 14,952 Net interest income 10,338 10,862 14,304 15,657 Investment (loss) gain, net Loss on trading investments, net (37,878) (20,892) (88,343) (23,208) Gain from derivative instruments, net 35,620 16,052 40,154 33,169 Other, net 1 324 50 277 Total investment (loss) gain, net (2,257) (4,516) (48,139) 10,238 General and administrative expenses Compensation and benefits 2,833 2,061 3,040 3,505 Other general and administrative expenses 1,121 1,400 1,257 1,442 Total general and administrative expenses 3,954 3,461 4,297 4,947 Income (loss) before income taxes 4,127 2,885 (38,132) 20,948 Income tax provision 9,628 6,493 18,251 13,707 Net (loss) income (5,501) (3,608) (56,383) 7,241 Dividend on preferred stock (151) (149) (137) (133) Net (loss) income (attributable) available to common stock $ (5,652) $ (3,757) $ (56,520) $ 7,108 Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.19) $ (0.13) $ (2.00) $ 0.25 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.19) $ (0.13) $ (2.00) $ 0.25 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands) Basic 29,382 28,210 28,197 28,192 Diluted 29,382 28,210 28,197 28,580

Non-GAAP Core Operating Income

In addition to the Company's results of operations determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles as consistently applied in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company also reports "non-GAAP core operating income." The Company defines core operating income as "economic net interest income" less "core general and administrative expenses."

Economic Net Interest Income

Economic net interest income, a non-GAAP financial measure, represents the interest income earned net of interest expense incurred from all of our interest bearing financial instruments as well as agency MBS which underlie, and are implicitly financed through, our TBA dollar roll transactions. Economic net interest income is comprised of the following:

net interest income determined in accordance with GAAP;

TBA agency MBS dollar roll income, which is calculated as the price discount of a forward-settling purchase of a TBA agency MBS relative to the "spot" sale of the same security, earned ratably over the period beginning on the settlement date of the sale and ending on the settlement date of the forward-settling purchase; and

net interest income earned or expense incurred from interest rate swap agreements.

In the Company's consolidated statements of comprehensive income prepared in accordance with GAAP, TBA agency MBS dollar roll income and the net interest income or expense incurred from interest rate swap agreements are reported as a component of the overall periodic change in the fair value of derivative instruments within the line item "gain (loss) from derivative instruments, net" of the "investment gain (loss), net" section. We believe that economic net interest income assists investors in understanding and evaluating the financial performance of the Company's long-term-focused, net interest spread-based investment strategy, prior to the deduction of core general and administrative expenses.

Core General and Administrative Expenses

Core general and administrative expenses are non-interest expenses reported within the line item "total general and administrative expenses" of the consolidated statements of comprehensive income less stock-based compensation expense.

Non-GAAP Core Operating Income Results

The following table presents the Company's computation of economic net interest income and core operating income for the last four fiscal quarters (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 GAAP net interest income $ 10,338 $ 10,862 $ 14,304 $ 15,657 TBA dollar roll income 4,604 6,742 6,643 7,171 Interest rate swap net interest income (expense) 2,295 2,483 (816) (2,434) Economic net interest income 17,237 20,087 20,131 20,394 Core general and administrative expenses (3,202) (3,162) (3,846) (3,768) Preferred stock dividend (151) (149) (137) (133) Non-GAAP core operating income $ 13,884 $ 16,776 $ 16,148 $ 16,493 Non-GAAP core operating income per diluted common share $ 0.47 $ 0.59 $ 0.57 $ 0.58 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 29,718 28,463 28,430 28,580

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax net income (loss) to non-GAAP core operating income for the last four fiscal quarters (unaudited, amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 GAAP income (loss) before income taxes $ 4,127 $ 2,885 $ (38,132) $ 20,948 Add back (Less): Total investment loss (gain), net 2,257 4,516 48,139 (10,238) Stock-based compensation expense 752 299 451 1,179 Preferred stock dividend (151) (149) (137) (133) Add back: TBA dollar roll income 4,604 6,742 6,643 7,171 Interest rate swap net interest income (expense) 2,295 2,483 (816) (2,434) Non-GAAP core operating income $ 13,884 $ 16,776 $ 16,148 $ 16,493

Non-GAAP core operating income is used by management to evaluate the financial performance of the Company's long-term investment strategy and core business activities over periods of time as well as assist with the determination of the appropriate level of periodic dividends to common stockholders. The Company believes that non-GAAP core operating income assists investors in understanding and evaluating the financial performance of the Company's long-term investment strategy and core business activities over periods of time as well as its earnings capacity. A limitation of utilizing this non-GAAP financial measure is that the effect of accounting for "non-core" events or transactions in accordance with GAAP does, in fact, reflect the financial results of our business and these effects should not be ignored when evaluating and analyzing our financial results. For example, the economic cost or benefit of hedging instruments other than interest rate swap agreements, such as U.S. Treasury note futures or options on U.S. Treasury note futures, do not affect the computation of non-GAAP core operating income. In addition, the Company's calculation of non-GAAP core operating income may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Therefore, the Company believes that net income and comprehensive income determined in accordance with GAAP should be considered in conjunction with non-GAAP core operating income.

The following tables present information on the Company's investment and hedge portfolio as of September 30, 2018 (unaudited, dollars in thousands):

Agency MBS:

Fair Value Specified agency MBS $ 4,399,466 Net long agency TBA position 781,258 Total $ 5,180,724

Specified Agency MBS:

Unpaid

Principal

Balance Net

Unamortized

Purchase

Premiums Amortized

Cost Basis Net

Unrealized

Gain (Loss) Fair Value Market

Price Coupon Weighted Average Expected Remaining Life 15-year fixed rate: 3.5% $ 95,675 $ 1,673 $ 97,348 $ (746) $ 96,602 $ 100.97 3.50 % 4.7 20-year fixed rate: 4.0% 57,977 1,956 59,933 (825) 59,108 101.95 4.00 % 6.9 30-year fixed rate: 3.5% 346,872 8,123 354,995 (12,715) 342,280 98.68 3.50 % 8.8 4.0% 2,346,617 113,716 2,460,333 (76,102) 2,384,231 101.60 4.00 % 8.1 4.5% 1,359,321 73,604 1,432,925 (20,314) 1,412,611 103.92 4.50 % 8.0 5.0% 99,526 5,400 104,926 (311) 104,615 105.11 5.00 % 5.5 5.5% 18 — 18 1 19 108.68 5.50 % 6.2 Total/weighted- average 30-year fixed rate 4,152,354 200,843 4,353,197 (109,441) 4,243,756 102.20 4.15 % 8.1 Total/weighted-average $ 4,306,006 $ 204,472 $ 4,510,478 $ (111,012) $ 4,399,466 $ 102.17 4.13 % 8.0

Net Long Agency TBA Positions:

Notional Amount: Net Long (Short)

Position Implied Cost Basis Implied Fair Value Net Carrying Amount 4.5% 30-year MBS purchase commitments $ 250,000 $ 258,549 $ 257,945 $ (604) 5.0% 30-year MBS purchase commitments 500,000 524,797 523,313 (1,484) Total TBA commitments, net $ 750,000 $ 783,346 $ 781,258 $ (2,088)

Interest Rate Swap Agreements:

Weighted-average: Notional Amount Fixed

Pay Rate Variable

Receive

Rate Net Receive

(Pay) Rate Remaining

Life (Years) Fair Value Years to maturity: Less than 3 years $ 1,050,000 1.53 % 2.33 % 0.80 % 1.8 $ (225) 3 to less than 7 years 225,000 1.95 % 2.35 % 0.40 % 3.5 (77) 7 to less than 10 years 2,050,000 2.34 % 2.33 % (0.01) % 8.6 (822) 10 or more years 150,000 3.01 % 2.32 % (0.69) % 29.8 91 Total / weighted-average $ 3,475,000 2.10 % 2.33 % 0.23 % 7.1 $ (1,033)

U.S. Treasury Note Futures:

Maturity Date Notional Amount Net Fair Value 10-year U.S. Treasury note futures December 2018 $ 700,000 $ (219)

The following table presents information about the components of the Company's net deferred tax assets (liabilities) as of September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2018 (unaudited, dollars in thousands):

As of September 30, 2018 As of June 30, 2018 Gross Amount Tax Effected Gross Amount Tax Effected Ordinary deferred tax (liabilities) assets: NOL carryforward $ 27,988 $ 7,204 $ 40,318 $ 10,378 Deferred net gain on designated hedges (17,262) (4,443) (2,349) (605) Net unrealized gain on designated hedges (148,457) (38,212) (137,071) (35,282) Stock-based compensation 6,707 1,726 7,134 1,836 Other, net 336 86 (563) (338) Total ordinary deferred tax liabilities, net (130,688) (33,639) (92,531) (24,011) Capital deferred tax assets: NCL carryforward 390,923 100,624 392,655 101,069 Net unrealized loss on investments 170,934 43,998 138,253 35,587 Valuation allowance (561,857) (144,622) (530,908) (136,656) Total capital deferred tax assets, net — — — — Total deferred tax liabilities, net $ (130,688) $ (33,639) $ (92,531) $ (24,011)

