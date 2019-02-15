Arlington Asset Investment Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) (the "Company") announced today that the Company will release results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 before the market opens on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 and will hold a conference call for investors that morning at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 to discuss the results.

Investors wishing to listen to the earnings call at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time, February 19, 2019, may do so via the Internet at: http://www.arlingtonasset.com/index.php?s=19

Replays of the earnings call will be available for 60 days via webcast at the Internet address provided above, beginning two hours after the call ends.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com .

SOURCE Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

Related Links

http://www.arlingtonasset.com

