Arlo Announces Breakthrough 4K HDR Wire-Free Security Camera System

Featuring a new 4K image sensor with HDR image processing, Arlo Ultra is capable of capturing and outputting 4K video quality from the lens to the user. This feature not only provides additional detail and clarity to videos but allows users to zoom in on their video clips to uncover critical information, such as license plates, clothing, or other telling details in suspicious activity. With an expansive panoramic 180-degree diagonal field of view, Arlo Ultra delivers one of the widest viewing angles in the wire-free security camera industry, providing users more flexibility when placing their camera for property, home or business monitoring. In addition, Arlo Ultra includes an integrated spotlight that can illuminate the night with a powerful LED light, giving users the ability to see color in the dark rather than traditional black and white night vision.

Arlo Ultra also takes audio quality to the next level for clearer and more natural conversations. Designed with dual-microphones, Arlo Ultra delivers two-way audio with advanced noise cancellation that can notably minimize background noise and accentuate foreground audio, such as voices.

"Arlo Ultra pushes the boundaries of image and audio quality with an incredibly compact form factor that's true to Arlo's heritage of simple setup and ease-of-use, marking a massive leap forward in surveillance for the do-it-yourself smart home security market," said Pat Collins, senior vice president of Arlo products. "Our new flagship wire-free camera represents major advancements in video, audio, software, AI, and computer vision capabilities. Arlo Ultra is a complete solution for users who desire the best possible protection for their home or business, as well as the most ideal experience for connecting remotely with loved ones for maximum peace of mind."

With a fast and easy wire-free setup and weather-resistant design, Arlo Ultra cameras can be installed nearly anywhere outdoors or indoors. The newly designed magnetic mount allows users to conveniently mount their camera from ceilings, walls, eaves, or place their cameras on tables or counter surfaces. Arlo Ultra includes a newly designed rechargeable battery and comes with a weather-resistant, magnetic charging cable for indoor and outdoor use. Arlo Ultra also features a built-in siren that can be automatically triggered by motion, audio detection, or manually activated remotely from the Arlo App for added protection.

In addition, Arlo Ultra comes with the new, advanced Arlo SmartHub which connects to the user's router to provide extended Wi-Fi range to Arlo cameras, manages data traffic to and from the camera out to the user's cloud account and offers a more secure dedicated IOT network for the devices connected to the Arlo SmartHub. The Arlo SmartHub features a microSD Card for local storage of recorded clips from Arlo cameras.

To complete the solution, each Arlo Ultra system includes a one-year Arlo Smart Premier subscription (a $119.88 value), to provide added peace of mind and convenience for Arlo Ultra owners. The subscription service utilizes powerful AI and computer vision technology to deliver customized notifications regarding people, animal, vehicle and package detection2. These deeper insights about detected activity, paired with e911 access to emergency services local to the camera's location instead of the user's location, enable Arlo subscribers to not only monitor, but also take swift action in urgent situations. Arlo Smart Premier also includes cloud recordings of video clips at 1080p or lower resolution for up to 30 days3. Premium video recording for cloud storage of 4K clips is available as an add-on subscription, or users can store 4K clips locally at no added cost using the SmartHub's microSD card slot.

For more information on the full range of Arlo Smart Home products and services, visit www.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, audio doorbells, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights.

©2018 Arlo Technologies, Inc. Arlo and the Arlo logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arlo Technologies, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Arlo will not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Security & Monitoring, Camera Technology: Decentralized IP Camera and Centralized IP Camera, based on Dollars, Jan 2018-Aug 2018

2 Package Detection is rolling out as a beta feature and will be further refined as Arlo users voluntarily share their video content and user experiences with Arlo.

3 Subscription to Arlo Smart service required to access cloud recordings on Arlo Ultra camera systems. Cloud storage of 4K resolution video clips requires add-on subscription.

