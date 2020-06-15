Arlo Expands Its Smart Home Security Ecosystem With New Arlo Essential Spotlight Security Camera

Beautiful, Compact Design Works Indoors or Out, Delivers Arlo's Acclaimed Video Quality and Performance with Arlo Smart AI-Assisted Security

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), one of the leading internet connected camera brands, today announced the introduction of its all-new Essential Spotlight Camera. This latest expansion to Arlo's smart home security ecosystem is the must-have solution for those who want peace of mind in a package that's quick to install anywhere, indoors or out. The Essential Spotlight Camera features 1080p HD video, two-way audio, an integrated spotlight with color night vision, and motion detection alerts – all in a beautifully compact, wire-free design. Starting at an MSRP of just $129.99, the Essential Spotlight Camera is now available for pre-order and rolling out at major retailers including BestBuy ,Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, Amazon.com and Arlo.com.

"The Essential Spotlight Camera is a simple, plug and play solution that delivers families peace of mind by keeping an eye on what's happening in and around home," said Tejas Shah, SVP product and chief information officer. "Essential cameras are easy to use, affordable and packed with powerful security features including a bright spotlight, built in siren, and 2-way audio. Echoing the same premium design of our other camera solutions, the Essential Spotlight Camera fits in anywhere, and can be coupled with Arlo's Smart AI computer vision technology which filters unnecessary alerts and also works with other Arlo cameras, doorbells and Floodlight to create the perfect security solution."

The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is wire-free and battery-operated solutions, designed to mount or place nearly anywhere, rain or shine:

Integrated Spotlight : Let's you see what's lurking in the dark with a bright spotlight to illuminate the area of activity. Spotlight can be motion activated or manually turned on.

: Let's you see what's lurking in the dark with a bright spotlight to illuminate the area of activity. Spotlight can be motion activated or manually turned on. 2-Way Audio: Hear and speak to visitors clearly with superior audio quality

Hear and speak to visitors clearly with superior audio quality Built-in Siren: Siren can be triggered automatically or manually from the app

Siren can be triggered automatically or manually from the app Color Night Vision: See color videos instead of traditional black and white pictures

See color videos instead of traditional black and white pictures Full High Definition Camera: Capture clear details in full high definition with the ability to record video in 1080p

Capture clear details in full high definition with the ability to record video in 1080p Weather-Resistant: Designed to withstand heat, cold, rain or sun and can be used indoors or outdoors

Designed to withstand heat, cold, rain or sun and can be used indoors or outdoors Motion Detection and Alerts: Alerts sent directly to your phone when motion is detected

Alerts sent directly to your phone when motion is detected Rechargeable Battery: Convenient and long-lasting battery to take the expense out of security

Convenient and long-lasting battery to take the expense out of security Platform Compatibility: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation and control

The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera can connect directly to a WiFi network and does not require a base station. However, if you have an existing Arlo security system, Essential Spotlight Camera can be linked to an Arlo SmartHub VMB4000, VMB4540, VMB4500, VMB5000 for enhanced range and battery life. The new Essential Spotlight Camera is available both in the Arlo white finish or an all-black design.

With the purchase of the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, users will receive a three-month trial to Arlo's AI subscription-based service, Arlo Smart, where they will have access to rolling 30-days of 1080p video recordings to store and view video clips. Users will be able to customize their experience by adjusting notification settings to spot people, vehicles, animals or packages.1 Arlo Smart's e9112 feature provides access to emergency services local to the camera's location for quick action in emergency situations. Controlled entirely through the Arlo app, users can easily view live streams and recordings from their floodlight cameras, adjust their camera's settings or access cloud recordings with the available Arlo Smart trial.

For more information on the full range of Arlo Smart Home products and services, visit www.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding:, Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, Arlo Smart, and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company's new product offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1 Personalized alerts made available through the complimentary three-month Arlo Smart trial subscription

2 Available to customers in the United States only

SOURCE Arlo Technologies, Inc.

