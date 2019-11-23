Arlo Security Camera Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Early Arlo Pro 2, Q, Ultra & Doorbell Sales Rounded Up by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the top Black Friday Arlo deals for 2019? Deals experts at Saver Trends have compared early savings on Arlo smart home security cameras, doorbells and baby monitors and are listing the best live deals below.

Best Arlo Home Security deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page . Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Arlo Technologies continues to expand and improve their lineup of smart home products. The Arlo Pro 2, succeeding the Arlo Pro, is updated with activity zone functionality and a 100-decibel siren. The Pro 2 also allows 3-second reviews upon event detection. The Arlo Audio Doorbell matches the Pro 2 perfectly and enables users to see who is at the door.

Does Walmart offer Black Friday deals? Retail giants Amazon and Walmart offer the widest range of discounted products for their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events, making them the best stores for holiday season sales.

Last year Amazon drove an estimated 29% of sales over the five-day Black Friday period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, according to Internet Retailer. Amazon makes their customers' shopping experience easy and convenient by providing gift recommendations for every demographic along with impressive customer support.

Walmart's online growth is one of the fastest in the industry, with e-commerce research firm eMarketer forecasting that the company's online sales will grow by 33% this year. Last year, Walmart leapt ahead of Apple to become the third biggest online retailer in the US.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Saver Trends