ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda Releases Holiday Gift Guide Featuring DIY Gifts That Give Back

For the Ultimate Multitasker aka the teachers on video calls with 7-year-olds or parents working remotely: a relaxing bath melt.

aka the teachers on video calls with 7-year-olds or parents working remotely: a relaxing bath melt. For the Risk-Taker aka the owners of your favorite little shop or restaurant around the corner: glitter snow coasters.

aka the owners of your favorite little shop or restaurant around the corner: glitter snow coasters. For the Big Dreamers aka the little ones who need a new spark for their wild imaginations: holiday fluffy slime.

"Knowing the holidays would look different this year, we wanted to provide gift ideas that were affordable, fun to make and most importantly help celebrate the people in our lives that made 2020 a little easier," said Tara Tanico, Brand Manager, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda. "We also love that the crafts provide holiday activities you can do at-home (or over Zoom) as a way to stay connected with loved ones."

And whether you bake it, sift it, whisk it or mold it this holiday season, for every gift created and posted to social media with #SayItWithBakingSoda, ARM & HAMMER™ will donate $1 (up to $25,000) to the children's charity, One Simple Wish.

One Simple Wish (OSW) is a non-profit that works to spread love, hope and joy to children impacted by abuse and neglect by connecting the community to their simple, yet meaningful wishes online. "The OSW Team is thrilled to have the support of Arm & Hammer this year. As an organization that celebrates the uniqueness of all, we are so excited to be a part of the #SayItWithBakingSoda campaign," said Danielle Gletow, Founder & Executive Director, One Simple Wish. "We look forward to seeing lots of beautiful gifts created and granting lots of wishes from all the shares!"

To learn more about ARM & HAMMER™ Holiday Gift Guide, please visit www.armandhammer.com.

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., headquartered in Ewing, NJ, manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks like OxiClean™.

About ARM & HAMMER™

For more than 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda's familiar orange box has been a trusted fixture in both the refrigerator and home. The brand was founded in 1846 when Dr. Austin Church and John Dwight began to produce and sell sodium bicarbonate under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. Today, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc. manufactures a variety of cleaning, freshening and deodorizing products for the home, family, pets, and body under the iconic ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. For more information visit www.armandhammer.com.

Media Contact:

Devin Duncan

(832) 452-8040

[email protected]

SOURCE ARM & HAMMER