ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda Sponsors STEM Competition Odyssey of the Mind™

EWING, N.J., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda is proud to announce its partnership with Odyssey of the Mind™ to advance their shared mission of championing students' innovation and imagination. Odyssey of the Mind™ is an annual competition where students in kindergarten through college work together to solve creative problems at the regional, state, and world level.

For over 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda has been committed to encouraging inventive problem-solving from the kitchen, to the outdoors, to the classroom, empowering millions of consumers to dream up countless versatile uses for the product.

"We love getting Baking Soda involved in crafts and experiments that keep learning fun and get kids excited about STEM," said Joanne Lesaca, Brand Manager, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda. "We're thrilled to introduce Baking Soda into the longstanding tradition of Odyssey of the Mind™ and look forward to seeing what solutions these powerful minds come up with."

Starting with the 2019-2020 tournament year, ARM & HAMMER™ will be sponsoring a problem where students will need to use Baking Soda as a key element in their solution and performance.

"Odyssey of the Mind™ is excited to enter into this partnership with ARM & HAMMER™ to promote opportunities for creative problem solving, which is an important component of the educational goals of today's students," said Sam Micklus, Executive Director of Odyssey of the Mind™.

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., headquartered in Ewing, NJ, manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks like OxiClean™.

About ARM & HAMMER™

For more than 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda's familiar orange box has been a trusted fixture in both the refrigerator and home. The brand was founded in 1846 when Dr. Austin Church and John Dwight began to produce and sell sodium bicarbonate under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. Today, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc. manufactures a variety of cleaning, freshening and deodorizing products for the home, family, pets, and body under the iconic ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. For more information, visit www.armandhammer.com.

About Odyssey of the Mind™

Solving new and divergent problems now and in the future requires creative thinking and Odyssey of the Mind™ has been developing problem solvers since 1978 in its worldwide creative educational program.

