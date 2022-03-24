Armadillo Litigation Funding Closes $750M Investment Round

Armadillo Litigation Funding announced the completion of a $750mm investment round. Tweet this

"This $750 million round is a testament to the Armadillo team's track record of generating exceptional returns in perhaps the most difficult interest rate environment in history," Johnson said. "Our expertise in the mass tort industry has allowed us to navigate this lucrative niche better than anyone else, providing unique opportunities to our borrowers and superior results to our investors."

The mass tort industry has experienced significant growth over the last decade, with some of the largest litigations settling over the previous two years. Armadillo expects this growth to continue, and this new round of financing cements the company's leading position in the industry.

About Armadillo Litigation Funding

Armadillo Litigation Funding provides financing to law firms participating in mass tort, consumer, commercial litigation, and litigation funding organizations involved in administrative consumer and commercial claims. The company offers general obligation loans secured by the borrower's interests in future award settlements, including but not limited to contingency fees. The targeted loan size is $10mm to $100mm per individual law firm client.

