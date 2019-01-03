Armaly Sponge Company is now the #1 Global Distributor of Natural Sponges with Acquisition of Acme Sponge Company

WALLED LAKE, Mich., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Armaly Sponge Company – home to the Brillo brand, a global leader in consumer household cleaning products, and Armaly ProPlus brand America's Best Soft Tools, the #1 brand in professional and do-it-yourself surface preparation, finish and cleaning – announced today it has acquired Acme Sponge Company.

Acme Sponge Company, located in Tarpon Springs, Florida, is the #1 distributor of natural sponges globally and in the United States, and traces its roots back four generations to sea sponge merchants and divers in Greece. However, Acme Sponge Company is not just a sponge company anymore. Over the past 70 years, it has grown into a diverse multi-national company. Acme offers a wide variety of high quality products, including natural sponges, synthetic sponges, natural loofahs and loofah products, bath and body brushes, and assorted cleaning products and accessories.

The acquisition will increase Armaly Sponge Company's market share in the natural sponge segment and provide new distribution opportunities and logistical efficiencies with retailers. This transaction also provides an additional global growth platform for other Armaly branded products while maintaining best in class quality, value and standards.

"We are excited to combine our unique assets and expertise with that of Armaly Sponge Company to create an even stronger company with the same family values upon which both companies were founded and have thrived," said Jim Cantonis, president of Acme Sponge Company.

"It's an exciting time at Armaly Brands as we continue to grow our portfolio of brands and products. The acquisition of Acme Sponge Company provides a combined legacy of over 180 years in the natural sponge business and aligns with our growth strategy of becoming #1 in all segments of our business through providing the consumer with innovative quality products and a great value, all while maintaining our family culture and values. Acme Sponge Company is the perfect fit for us today and we look forward to continuing the successful growth with future product innovation," said John Armaly, president of Armaly Sponge Company.

Headquartered in Walled Lake, Michigan, family owned and operated for 110 years, and founded in 1908 in the Bahamas as a worldwide producer of natural sponges, Armaly has grown and changed with technology and the times to maintain its reputation and position as one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer and professional sponge and cleaning products. Armaly Brands has a long history of innovation in sponge technology, including the introduction of Armaly ProPlus® polyester sponges and Brillo Estracell® More Sanitary sponges in the 1960s and America's favorite car wash sponge, AutoShow® brand in the 1990s. In 2010, Armaly acquired the Brillo brand and in 2016 acquired the traditional cleaning brands SnoBol, Cameo and Parsons.

