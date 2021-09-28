Armani Bhatti is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WHITBY, ON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armani Bhatti is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Executive for his exceptional work in the Investment Real Estate field and at Coldwell Banker Commercial RMR Real Estate Brokerage.

Armani Bhatti

As a respected, organized, and multi-award-winning Real Estate executive, he has been trading in organized retail since 2004. A consultant and advisor, Mr. Bhatti uses the latest advances in modern trends analysis technology. He focuses on networking and team building, and prefers to fly under the radar. As the Vice President of Coldwell Banker Commercial RMR Real Estate

Brokerage, he has over eighteen years of experience in investment sales & acquisitions, land development and industrial sale & leasing. He has been in his current role for two years, and has 18 total years of experience in the field. He promises trusted, professional, and results driven real estate transactions, no matter your level of experience with commercial real estate.



Mr. Bhatti works with a team of experienced Commercial Brokers at the Whitby, Ontario location. Dedicated to excellence, Coldwell Banker Commercial RMR Real Estate Brokerage is an award-winning company, earning the International President's Award of Honour (1996-2015), International Chairman's Circle Award (2016-2017), and the President's Award of Honor (2020). The prestigious company completes over 1000 transactions each year, with thousands of satisfied customers worldwide. They have completed over half a billion dollars in sales throughout the company's history.



Real Estate Investors seek out Mr. Bhatti for his real estate acumen, seamless delivery, and effective trends analysis. He ensures that every client can make real estate decisions that enhance value, reduce cost, and manage risk. He sells a wide range of Investment property types, such as Commercial Storefronts, Retail Petroleum Sites, Car Washes, Land Acreage, Investment properties, Multi-Family, and Industrial properties. He has created opportunities to invest and develop in real estate utilizing his network spanning 44 countries.



To pursue his career in Real Estate, Mr. Bhatti completed school at the University of Toronto. He first began his career in 2003, with a position at Remax First Realty Ltd Brokerage, where he worked as a Commercial Broker in Investment Sales and Acquisitions for 14 years. In 2018, he joined Royal LePage Connect as a Commercial Broker Specializing in the GTA East Marketplace. In 2020, Mr. Bhatti joined Coldwell Banker Commercial RMR Real Estate Brokerage as the Vice President of Commercial Services, serving the greater Toronto area.To remain abreast of developments in the field, Mr. Bhatti is affiliated with Toronto Real Estate and NAIOP, and is a member of the Canadian Commercial Council of the Canadian Real Estate Association. Mr. Bhatti speaks four languages, English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu.



In the future, Mr. Bhatti looks forward to expanding his practice into the Middle East market. He enjoys weight lifting, playing basketball and golfing in his free time. To give back to his community, he is a volunteer Vice Chair of the Professional Standards Committee of the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, and an NCCP Certified Coach of the Scarborough Basketball Association.



For more information, visit https://www.armanibhatti.com/.



