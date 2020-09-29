Armata Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Virtual 2020 World Antimicrobial Resistance Congress

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced that Brian Varnum, President and Chief Development Officer, will present an overview of the company and its phage therapy and technologies at the upcoming 2020 World Antimicrobial Resistance Congress, which is being held virtually from October 8th-9th.

Presenting through the Innovation Showcase session of the meeting, Dr. Varnum will discuss "Development of Phage Therapeutics Targeting Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus," on Thursday, October 8, at 12:10 pm.

In its sixth year, the Congress will attract more than 700 attendees from over 50 countries and features more than 250 speakers. It is the world's largest and most commercially focused gathering of antimicrobial resistance stakeholders globally.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Oral Presentation: Development of Phage Therapeutics Targeting Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus

Presenter: Brian Varnum, Ph.D.

Session: Innovation Showcase

Date and Time: Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12:10 pm – 12:30 pm EDT

Location: Virtual Conference Platform

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. In addition, in collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, Armata is developing proprietary synthetic phage candidates to target an undisclosed infectious disease agent. Armata is committed to advancing phage with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific GMP manufacturing.

