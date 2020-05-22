Armbrust American Raises $5 Million, Opens Austin, TX Laboratory Capable of Producing 1.2 Million Surgical Masks a Day in Plan to Bring Strategic Manufacturing Back to the US

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Armbrust American, the company planning to combat PPE shortages and bring strategic manufacturing back to the US, announced the close of a $5 million dollar investment round, and the official opening of their Austin, TX-area manufacturing facility.



Armbrust: Bringing Strategic Manufacturing Back to America USA-Made Medical Masks roll off the automated assembly line in Austin, TX Lloyd Armbrust, Founder and CEO of Armbrust American, compares final output of finished medical masks in his Austin, TX manufacturing lab

The vast majority of PPE is currently manufactured in China, and with a global bidding war driving prices to all-time highs, the industry has become rife with scams and low-quality products. America is at the mercy of another country trying to make as much money as possible during this unprecedented crisis.



From physicians to local police forces, American heroes on the front line are without the proper defenses that they need. In March, the Department of Health and Human services estimated America has only 1% of 3.5 billion masks needed to properly equip healthcare workers combatting COVID-19.



"In a uniquely political, American way, we weren't prepared for this. But we don't need a bailout. We don't need other countries. We need the finest quality products with the most effective materials, full supply chain control, and no foreign dependence. We need Made-in-America, Made in Texas. And masks are just the beginning."

-- Lloyd Armbrust, Founder and CEO, Armbrust American



To address this massive shortfall of crucial supplies, Armbrust American is excited to announce production has begun at their Austin, TX factory. The factory is currently ramping to produce 1.2 million masks per day, and Armbrust American has plans to scale production to billions annually if needed.



Even more impressive, through a combination of automation, vertical integration and American grit, Armbrust American can offer these masks cheaper than Chinese suppliers, so that American's don't have to choose between Made-in-America quality and price. Starting today, individuals can purchase Austin, TX Made Medical Masks for $0.50 on Armbrust's website, with plans to bring prices down as production increases.



"Our Austin, TX lab uses automation to turn raw materials into quality surgical masks," said Armbrust. "And because we are so space efficient, we are even prepared to install unused assembly lines for the next potential crisis; making sure that America is never without the protection we need."



About Armbrust American

Founded in 2020 by Y-Combinator alumni Lloyd Armbrust, Armbrust American's mission is to bring strategic manufacturing back to the US. Lloyd was previously the Founder and CEO of OwnLocal, a company that automates production for 3,500 newspapers worldwide.



For more info, visit: https://www.armbrustusa.com/



Media Contact:

Lloyd Armbrust

[email protected]

Ph: (512) 800-0694

SOURCE Armbrust American

Related Links

https://www.armbrustusa.com

