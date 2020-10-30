Armenian Assembly Surpasses $2 Million Fundraising Goal for Armenia Fund Humanitarian Campaign

The Armenian Assembly expresses its heartfelt appreciation to all those who contributed Tweet this

The campaign kicked off with the generous offer by an anonymous Assembly member to match all contributions up to $1 million. After a period of just 17 days, the Assembly raised $1,095,938.12, which combined with the $1 million match brings the total to $2,095,938.12.

"The groundswell of community support in such a short time has been truly inspiring. Together, we continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Artsakh and Armenia, and these funds will provide them much needed aid in these difficult times. Together we are Artsakh strong," Ardouny continued.

"Although this matching opportunity is completed, the Assembly strongly encourages everyone to donate directly to the Armenian Fund," Ardouny added.

Established in 1972, the Armenian Assembly of America is the largest Washington-based nationwide organization promoting public understanding and awareness of Armenian issues. The Assembly is a non-partisan, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt membership organization.

SOURCE Armenian Assembly of America

