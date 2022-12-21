Armitron Decks the Halls With Exquisite Timepiece Releases for the 2022 Holiday Season

Timeless Watch Brand Debuts The Jasmine, Blueprint, Charles, and The Miles

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consistently leading the charge for affordable and on-trend timekeeping, Armitron (www.armitron.com) announced today four new watch releases for the 2022 holiday season. Armitron, since 1975, is known for its selection of both fashion-forward and retro-style watches, quality materials, and a coveted affordability factor. With awe-inspiring watch features such as faces with gorgeous integrated motion to bands that vary in color and materials, including stainless steel and genuine leather, the brand does not miss a beat with its timely men's, women's, and unisex collections. All exclusively available on Armitron.com, the new products include:

Top Left To Right: Armitron Watches Jasmine in Black and White and Blueprint in Iridescent. Bottom Left to Right: Armitron Watches Charles in Tan/Ivory and Miles in Burgundy/Brown. Armitron Blueprint Watch in Color Navy/Silver

Jasmine is a sparkling glimmer of charm and style. Shimmering crystals encrusted around the stainless steel case and bezel highlight its stunning mother-of-pearl dials. Finished with a smooth, luxe ceramic bracelet, Jasmine is the perfect way to add a little extra dazzle to your look. Priced at $135, Jasmine is 36mm of elegance that comes in Black with gold or White with silver accents.

Our latest release is a feat of engineering and precision timekeeping. The stainless steel Blueprint is powered by an automatic movement, a self-winding mechanism that operates without a battery by using the wearer's natural arm movements to power the timepiece. Built to last with style and sophistication, Blueprint is available in a range of 7 different finishes, including leather bands, metal bracelets, and a one-of-a-kind iridescent plated edition. The 48mm Blueprint is priced between $150 and $175, dependent upon band selection.

Sleek and sophisticated, Charles is all about the details. The textured dial adds a dash of classic charm, while the sub-dials and bezel provide multi-function capabilities. Housed in a stainless steel case and finished with a sturdy stainless steel mesh bracelet or genuine leather band, Charles is made for years of treasured use. Regularly priced between $100 and $105 based on band selection, the 45mm Charles can be purchased in the mesh Silver/Ivory or leather Tan/Ivory.

Miles is a timeless, classic watch that's beautifully crafted with a premium leather band in three autumnal shades. The traditional dial design brings an air of old-world sophistication and is finished with rich tones of burgundy, tan, and green in sumptuous genuine leather. Complement your dressy look or elevate a casual weekend outfit with the unisex Miles. Regularly priced at $75, the 42mm Miles can be purchased in Silver/Green, Gold/Tan, or Burgundy/Brown.

"Armitron is a global watch brand and pioneer that is consistently evolving with the times. We have exciting partnerships and several new collection releases in line for 2023. Our 2022 Winter Holiday release is a tiny peek through that doorway of what is to come," states Chief Marketing Officer, Marisol Tamaro. "We wanted to spotlight these stunning pieces as they are more than just on-trend. Each has a wondrously unique factor to its watch face or band. These are more than just watches - they're enduring style pieces that make them the perfect gift."

For more information on Armitron, their newest watch releases, or media inquiries, contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

ABOUT ARMITRON

Since 1975, Armitron has been devoted to nurturing the spirit of individuality with high-quality, high-style watches at accessible price points, driven by the understanding that a timepiece is both a common thread and a distinguishing factor. Armitron connects prestige and curation with unprecedented value and convenience. Proudly headquartered in New York, Armitron is the Official Timekeeper of the New York Yankees. For more information, visit www.Armitron.com.

Media Contact:

Monique Tatum

BPM-PR Firm

Office: 1.877.841.7244

[email protected]

SOURCE Armitron