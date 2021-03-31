Armor All® Announces Jenson Button As First Global Brand Ambassador

The maker of Armor All®, Energizer Holdings, Inc., is committed to building strong partnerships with customers and significantly growing brand awareness and distribution in new markets to ensure consumers around the globe can access Armor All® products.

Through the multi-year partnership, Button will appear in international marketing campaigns, Armor All®- branded video content, and social media. He will also share car care tips and advice on social media as well as make personal appearances at trade and employee events.

"We're thrilled to enter into the exciting world of Grand Prix racing and welcome Jenson Button as the Armor All® brand's first ever global brand ambassador," said Lori Shambro, Chief Marketing Officer of Energizer Holdings, Inc. "Our partnership with Jenson represents the first of many marketing efforts that will help Armor All® connect and engage with new consumers around the world and showcase how our high quality, innovative and easy-to-use products can benefit every car owner no matter their level of expertise."

"As someone who has had a life-long love affair with cars, and all things automotive, I know first-hand how important high-quality car care products are to the look and feel of a car," said Formula 1 racing legend, Jenson Button. "From the moment my father bought me a go-kart at the age of 8, through to winning the F1 World Championship, I've obsessed over the smallest details of the cars in my life and I'm delighted to be working with Armor All®, a brand that shares that same obsession."

Jenson Button is considered one of the greatest Grand Prix drivers of all time, winning the 2009 Formula 1 World Championship and accumulating 15 race wins and 50 podium finishes during his 17 years in F1. Button is more recently the founder of Extreme E team JBXE, in which he will also compete. The brand partnership was brokered by Project 11.

Armor All® is an Energizer Holdings, Inc. brand. For more information, visit www.ArmorAll.com, www.ArmorAll.eu, www.ArmorAll.com.au or ArmorAll.com.mx and follow the brand on social media.

About Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands include Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car! ®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co. ®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to our customers and consumers better than anyone else.

SOURCE Energizer Holdings, Inc.