Armored Vehicles Market Size to Grow by USD 5.4 Bn, BAE Systems Plc and China North Industries Group Co. Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Armored Vehicles Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Armored Vehicles Market 2022-2026

BAE Systems Plc, China North Industries Group Co. Ltd., Denel SOC Ltd., FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.S., General Dynamics Corp., INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing, International Armored Group, Iveco Group N.V, Krauss Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG, Lenco Industries Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Oshkosh Corp., Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS, Patria Group, Rheinmetall AG, STREIT Group, Textron Inc., Thales Group, Traton SE, and Elbit Systems Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

BAE Systems Plc - The company offers armored vehicles such as AMPV 2018 ND44174 and AMPV 2018 GP04 PRE 0824.

China North Industries Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers armored vehicles such as armored anti-riot vehicles.

Denel SOC Ltd. - The company offers armored vehicles such as Rooikat 76.

Armored Vehicles Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The rising incidence of asymmetric warfare globally is driving the market growth. In asymmetric warfare, the military capabilities and strategies adopted by belligerent forces vary significantly. The rising incidence of asymmetric warfare globally has increased the demand for armored vehicles. The significant involvement of the US in asymmetric warfare has resulted in the development of advanced imaging systems over the last decade. Such factors will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

High costs of main battle tanks are challenging the global armored vehicles market growth. Main battle tanks should be designed and developed with adequate time, resources, and technological knowledge. However, the high costs associated with developing innovative technology for main battle tanks are a hurdle faced by developing countries. The cost increases as per the specifications of the weapons mounted. Such factors will impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Armored Vehicles Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The armored vehicles market report covers the following areas:

Armored Vehicles Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Wheeled



Tracked

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Armored Vehicles Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist armored vehicles market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the armored vehicles market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the armored vehicles market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of armored vehicles market vendors

Armored Vehicles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, China North Industries Group Co. Ltd., Denel SOC Ltd., FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.S., General Dynamics Corp., INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing, International Armored Group, Iveco Group N.V, Krauss Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG, Lenco Industries Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Oshkosh Corp., Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS, Patria Group, Rheinmetall AG, STREIT Group, Textron Inc., Thales Group, Traton SE, and Elbit Systems Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Mobility Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Mobility Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Mobility Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Mobility Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Mobility Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Mobility Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Mobility Type

5.3 Wheeled - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Wheeled - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Wheeled - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Wheeled - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Wheeled - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Tracked - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Tracked - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Tracked - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Tracked - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Tracked - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Mobility Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Mobility Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BAE Systems Plc

Exhibit 93: BAE Systems Plc - Overview



Exhibit 94: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 95: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus

10.4 China North Industries Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 97: China North Industries Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: China North Industries Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: China North Industries Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Denel SOC Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Denel SOC Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Denel SOC Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Denel SOC Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Denel SOC Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 General Dynamics Corp.

Exhibit 104: General Dynamics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: General Dynamics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: General Dynamics Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 107: General Dynamics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: General Dynamics Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Iveco Group N.V

Exhibit 109: Iveco Group N.V - Overview



Exhibit 110: Iveco Group N.V - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Iveco Group N.V - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Iveco Group N.V - Segment focus

10.8 Krauss Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 113: Krauss Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 114: Krauss Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Krauss Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.9 Oshkosh Corp.

Exhibit 116: Oshkosh Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Oshkosh Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Oshkosh Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Oshkosh Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS

Exhibit 120: Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS - Overview



Exhibit 121: Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS - Key offerings

10.11 Rheinmetall AG

Exhibit 123: Rheinmetall AG - Overview



Exhibit 124: Rheinmetall AG - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Rheinmetall AG - Key news



Exhibit 126: Rheinmetall AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Rheinmetall AG - Segment focus

10.12 Textron Inc.

Exhibit 128: Textron Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Textron Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Textron Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Textron Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Textron Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

