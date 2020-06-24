Armored Vehicles Market Size to Reach USD 21.97 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Armored vehicles can be defined as vehicles that are fitted with complete or partial armor plating for protection against bullets, shell fragments, or any other projectiles.

The global armored vehicles market size was valued at USD 15.96 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 21.97 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ARMORED VEHICLES MARKET SIZE

The introduction of unmanned fighting vehicles and the development of modular armored vehicles are expected to play a major role in the growth of Armored vehicle market size.

The market has seen significant growth due to a growing emphasis on protecting soldiers from external and internal threats. Increasing awareness about commercial safety is also expected to drive the growth of Armored vehicle market size during the forecast period.

Surge in militarization of law enforcement agencies, are expected to increase the Armored Vehicles Market size. Increased militarization encourages the use of military tactics and military equipment, which in turn stimulates market growth for the armored vehicles.

Rising demand for bulletproof vehicles is expected to boost the armored vehicle market size. The rising security challenges originating from growing insurgent activity and crime rate are driving the demand for civilian armored vehicles. Additionally, with the number of public figures, and elite groups are adopting armored passenger vehicles for a greater sense of security, armored vehicles are gaining popularity.

The development and deployment of unmanned armored vehicles offer remarkable potential for military operations since it can operate in a wide variety of high-risk situations. This widespread adoption for military operations is expected to increase the armored vehicles market size during the forecast period

ARMORED VEHICLES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region can be attributed to rising numbers of terrorist activities in this region and increasing expenditure on defense operations by emerging economies.

Countries like India and China have increased their budgets for defense and are purchasing advanced armored vehicles for military operations. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the armored vehicle market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

ARMORED VEHICLES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Defense

Commercial.

By Drive type

Wheel

Track.

By Vehicle Type

Armored Personnel Carrier

Infantry Fighting Vehicle

Main Battle Tanks

Tactical Truck

Bus

Limousine

Sedan

Other.

Key Companies

Oshkosh Defense, LLC

BAE Systems

Rheinmetall AG

General Dynamics Corporation

International Armored Group

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. (KMW)

enco Industries, Inc

Lockheed Martin Corporation

STREIT Group

INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

Others.

