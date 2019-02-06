ArmorMe unveils bulletproof school backpack developed by Israeli security specialist for every family budget

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ArmorMe launched its first bulletproof school backpack developed with every family in mind. The backpack provides peace of mind in a light and stylish design. On February 1, the bags will be available at Amazon and at ArmorMe.com. It will also ship to global retailers soon.

The Washington Post has reported that since the Columbine shooting, nearly 187,000 students at 193 schools primary and secondary schools have been exposed to a shooting on campus during school hours. The ArmorMe backpack was developed by Israeli security experts to meet the highest safety standards and with style and comfort in mind. A testing video from a gun range can be seen here.

"We never know when violent attacks may occur," said security specialist and Israeli Defense Forces Colonel Dr. Gabi Siboni, Ret., "We designed this bag for every student and have given them one or two panels of Kevlar to provide safety."

The packs are designed with safety in mind and for the most common attack scenarios. The Kevlar used exceeds the global standard for safety for handgun attacks.

The backpack was developed with an easy-on, easy-off design which makes speed and safety a reality. A single paneled backpack costs $160 to $190 with coverage from neck to knee when worn in front. The double-paneled backpack costs $210 to $250 and provides coverage for both sides of the torso.

"We built this backpack to address the daily reality of student life. We wanted a pack that had style, was light, could carry a laptop, would last multiple academic years, and could breathe to ensure kids were comfortable. At the same time, we built this backpack to withstand a handgun attack," added Israeli security expert Dr. Siboni.

The bag is on sale at Amazon and at ArmorMe.com and be available in mass market retail soon after. The bag features:

One or two panels of Kevlar

High-quality YYK zippers designed to last multiple school years

Eco-friendly material built to last

Two side pockets

Computer compartment for a 15-inch laptop

Breathable back panel to ensure student comfort

Editor's Note: Video and photos can be found here and at www.ArmorMe.com.

About ArmorMe

Cleverly hiding a wall of solid Kevlar and field-tested by Israeli security and military experts, the ArmorMe backpack offers the peace-of-mind you've been waiting for. Sure, it looks and feels like a regular eco-friendly canvas backpack – so your child will fit right in with his or her friends – but inside, it's reinforced with a bullet-resistant material that can help protect your child in the case of a violent incident. www.ArmorMe.com

SOURCE ArmorMe

Related Links

https://www.armorme.com

