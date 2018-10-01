Armory Group Continues Expansion with Senior Hire

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Armory Group, LLC, a leading middle market advisory firm specializing in investment banking, consulting, and asset management, is pleased to announce the addition of Jonathan Brownstein as Managing Director in the company's investment banking division. Based in New York, Jonathan brings more than 20 years of investment banking experience in the areas of restructuring, leveraged finance and mergers and acquisitions.

"Jonathan brings a wealth of relevant experience and knowledge in working with clients in the middle market to Armory's investment banking team. His addition to the firm further strengthens our client capabilities across the East Coast region and will be instrumental as we continue to expand our national presence," said Eben Perison, Head of Armory Investment Banking. He added: "We are honored and excited to add a professional of Jonathan's caliber to our team."

Before joining Armory, Jonathan was a senior member of the Restructuring Group of Rothschild, representing companies and creditor groups in a number of domestic and cross-border restructuring, sale and financing transactions. Before joining Rothschild in 2013, Jonathan held senior positions in the restructuring groups of Oppenheimer, Piper Jaffray, and CIBC World Markets. Prior to joining CIBC's restructuring group, Jonathan was in CIBC's High Yield and Leveraged Finance Group, based both in New York and London, where he executed a number of senior debt, mezzanine, high yield, and debt and equity private placement transactions, as well as a number of private equity investments on behalf of CIBC's merchant banking funds. Jonathan received a B.A. from Bucknell University and a J.D. from Syracuse University.

Jonathan can be reached at 212.235.7040 or at jbrownstein@armorysecurities.com.

