Armory Group Expands Investment Banking and Consulting capabilities with hire of Sandy Prabhakar

CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Armory Group, LLC, a leading financial advisory firm serving the middle market, is pleased to welcome Sandy Prabhakar as Managing Director in the company's investment banking and consulting divisions. Based in Chicago, Sandy brings more than 20 years of investment banking and consulting experience to the firm's growing middle market practice.

"Sandy's addition is an exciting opportunity to expand Armory's strong Midwest practice and add to our national presence in Investment Banking and Consulting," said Eben Perison, Head of Armory Investment Banking. "We look forward to continuing to build on our firm's successful track record of providing comprehensive financial advisory solutions to the middle market, and more importantly, delivering value to our clients."

"Sandy's combined background in restructuring consulting and investment banking brings added depth and experience to our bench and further reinforces our One-Stop-Shop approach that our client's value tremendously when they engage Armory Group," said Peter Richter, Head of Armory Consulting.

Prior to joining Armory, Sandy was a Director in the Investment Bank of KPMG where he executed Special Situations transactions in the industrial, automotive, and technology sectors, cross-border transactions, and advised on debt private placements along with restructuring advisory engagements. Before that, Sandy was a Senior Vice President in the Restructuring advisory group of Deloitte where he advised debtors and creditors in pre-crisis situations, out-of-court workouts, refinancing transactions, Chapter 11 reorganizations, Chapter 7 liquidations, and forensic investigations. Before his advisory career, Sandy held various senior positions in commercial finance including loan portfolio management and workouts at GE Commercial Finance, Heller Financial, and GE Capital Canada.

Sandy graduated from the Asper School of Business, Faculty of Management, University of Manitoba (Canada), where he received a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Finance, and he is also a Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). Sandy is also a FINRA licensed Investment Banking and Corporate Securities Representative (Series 79 and 62) and Securities Agent (Series 63).

