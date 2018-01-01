Armory Group Honored with Insolvency & Restructuring Advisory Firm of the Year Award

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Armory Group, LLC, a leading middle market advisory firm specializing in investment banking, consulting and asset management is excited to have been honored with the 2018 Insolvency Restructuring Advisory Firm of the Year Award, presented by Finance Monthly M&A Awards.

"We are honored that Finance Monthly recognized our team's outstanding work this year," said Eben Perison, Head of Armory Investment Banking. "It's especially gratifying to receive a recognition that represents the talent, dedication and hard work our professionals exhibit every day to deliver best in class services to our clients."

The Finance Monthly M&A Awards recognize and celebrate the achievements of dealmakers, management teams, financiers and professional advisers who, over the 12 months, have demonstrated their deal making excellence when working on some of the most important deals across the globe.

About Armory Group, LLC

Armory Group, LLC provides comprehensive capabilities focused exclusively on the middle market, including investment banking, consulting and asset management. Our collective capabilities, including our award-winning team of industry experts, allows us the flexibility to deploy the right resources to best serve the specific needs of our clients. Learn more at armorygroupllc.com.

SOURCE Armory Group, LLC

