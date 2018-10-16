Armory Group Wins Equity Financing of the Year Award

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Armory Group, LLC, a leading middle market advisory firm specializing in investment banking, consulting, and asset management, is pleased to announce that the firm has been honored with the 2018 Equity Financing of the Year award presented by The M&A Advisor. The award is in recognition of Armory's work as the exclusive financial advisor to Fluidic Energy in its equity investment from affiliates of NantWorks, which successfully closed less than two months after Armory's engagement.

"The award recipients represent the finest in the M&A industry in 2018 and earned these honors by standing out in a group of extremely impressive finalists," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder of The M&A Advisor. "From lower middle market to multi-billion dollar deals, we are recognizing the leading transactions, firms and individuals that represent the highest levels of achievement."

The Armory team that served as advisor for Fluidic Energy included Managing Director Eric Golden, Senior Managing Director Eben Perison, Managing Director Peter Richter and Vice President Kevin Striepe. Learn more about the deal here.

"This transaction matched a promising technology company with a strong strategic investor able to give it the financing, expertise and other resources needed for future success, and we were thrilled to work with the deal team to close it," said Eric Golden.

In addition to winning the Equity Financing of the Year award, Armory was also named a finalist in three other categories including Energy Deal of the Year for the equity financing of Fluidic Energy, as well as Restructuring Deal of the Year (under $100MM) and Consumer Discretionary Deal of the Year ($50- $100mm) for the Restructuring and Sale of Beaulieu Group LLC to Engineered Floors LLC. This is Armory's third consecutive year of being honored with an award by the M&A Advisor.

