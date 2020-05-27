Armourgenix Brings Their Hemp Complex Enriched Supplements To The Digital Kick Off Of The ECRM Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 18th health and wellness brand Armourgenix will attend the ECRM conference's completely web-based trade show experience. The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference is a large-scale networking event ideal for matching established and up-and-coming brands with future retailers. May's program focus, titled Healthy Living/Vitamin and Nutrition is the ideal opportunity for Armourgenix to showcase its products to some of the country's largest retailers. Up and comer in the sports nutrition industry, Armourgenix has performed well at similar events where they are able to showcase their high-quality products. But this May's ECRM will be a notable event in the world of business to business retail because the whole of the conference will be conducted entirely online.

As a participant in ECRM's virtual conference, Armourgenix demonstrates its ability to adapt and change with the ever-changing retail market. As public safety necessitates remote access buyer meetings and product demos, this new platform lends visibility to brands that have a strong grasp of e-commerce literacy. As buying habits change, supplement sales through e-commerce platforms are outperforming brick and mortar sales daily. Only four months into 2020, online sales of vitamins and supplements have generated over $18.3 billion in sales revenue, a growth of 17.4% in the last five years, and market predictions indicate that this figure will increase in the years to come.

Since their inception, Armourgenix has been creating the latest in sports nutrition supplements, in the form of powders, gummies, and shakes. Armourgenix puts supplemental health at the forefront of their products, with ingredients that support fitness-focused nutrition, as well as holistic wellness. Their products are both natural and heavily researched, with options for vegan and gluten-free products, and all of their products are non-GMO and contain a generous dose of top-quality hemp complex.

Adaptability and a diverse product range has allowed Armourgenix to thrive in a market in flux, while science-backed nutrition helps give customers confidence when buying products through e-commerce platforms.

Combining the very best in sports nutrition ingredients, and including clinically proven, and Industry vetted ingredients like their hemp complex powder allows Armourgenix to produce health and fitness products that deliver what they promise. Armourgenix has had great success selling their products online, through their website, https://www.armourgenix.com .

May's unprecedented virtual ECRM program gives companies from a variety of backgrounds an opportunity to network from anywhere in the world while demonstrating their ability to evolve and prosper in the latest iteration of the trade show platform.

Understanding technology is a necessity for every type of business, and the type of remote relationship building employed with May's ECRM conference could give future brands a look into the new face of retail marketing. Armourgenix will be showcasing their health and fitness products in the fast-pace digital timeslots of ECRM's May program on Healthy Living/Vitamin and Nutrition, May 18th through May 21st.

