ArmourGenix®'s BoostGenix Keto Pre-Workout Powder Offers an Extra Boost

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Even star athletes fail to produce on gameday if they don't practice the right way. Peak performers hoping to add an extra competitive edge to their training should look no further than ArmourGenix®. The Nevada-based company is an up-and-coming sports nutrition provider that stokes the fire of competition in all peak performers. With products that utilize a premier, hemp-derived CBD formula, ArmourGenix® capitalizes on the physical effects that cannabidiol is reputed to have on workouts. This includes CBD's ability to aid in blood pressure, inflammation, and pain management. That is why ArmourGenix® touts their BoostGenix Keto Pre-Workout Powder as the supplement to beat.

BoostGenix Keto Pre-Workout Powder is a nutritious, sugar-free exercise supplement that's high on plant power. With a fruit punch flavor which hints at the powder's natural, plant-based origins, this is a home-grown formula that promotes proper blood flow and reduces appetites. Ultimately, it keeps the athlete focused on muscle gains and endurance rather than food intake.

As stated above, ArmourGenix® supplements and fitness aids contain CBD as well as flavonoids, phytocannabinoids, and terpenes - all non-psychoactive. Thanks to a cutting edge manufacturing process, these plant-based products work at the cellular level. With the aid of water-soluble CBD, which is derived from full-spectrum hemp-oil, ArmourGenix® provides dedicated athletes with a natural way to pursue peak physical fitness.

ArmourGenix® recommends that their BoostGenix Keto Pre-Workout Powder be consumed with at least one gallon of water per day for maximal results. Some health experts argue that athletes should drink as many ounces of water as are equal to half of their body weight. One gallon (128 fluid ounces in the U.S.) may seem like a lot for some people, but a healthy intake of water - coupled with the BoostGenix Pre-Workout Powder - will keep athletes fully hydrated for even the most intense fitness regimens around.

ArmourGenix® operates under the umbrella of CBIO Brand Distribution International Inc., which focuses on the consumer-friendly distribution of nutrition products infused with hemp-complex CBD and other plant-based ingredients. With their retail outlet, X3ML.com, CBIO provides a central hub for their online sales, with in-store sales distributed throughout much of North America and Europe.

CBIO has CBD-infused products for all occasions and personal needs, capitalizing on the well-known fact that hemp-based supplements can offer relief and relaxation. That said, Armourgenix®'s BoostGenix Keto Pre-Workout Powder is specially designed with the athlete's body in mind. As a supplement that complies with the popular low-carb, high-fat keto diet, this supplement is an ideal way to pursue proper energy levels while staying in ketosis.

Beat your old fitness goals and set new ones with the help of BoostGenix Keto Pre-Workout Powder.

